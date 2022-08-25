The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works has announced that road surface work will begin at the intersection of Tratt Street and Walton Drive, Monday, Aug. 29. According to information released by the city, work is scheduled to begin around 7 a.m., and will include the removal of a “temporary patch,” followed by the repaving of the area with hot mix asphalt.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO