Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater, Evansville photographers’ work featured in 2023 Discover Wisconsin calendar
Discover Wisconsin TV, in partnership with the Wisconsin Counties Association, has announced the winners of this year’s annual photo contest. The winning photos will be included in the Discover Wisconsin 2023 Calendar, according to a recent news release. Among this year’s winners are David Abb, whose photo titled: “Reflections...
fortatkinsononline.com
Annual breakfast welcoming new Fort educators held
A breakfast welcoming new educators into the schools within the Fort Atkinson community was held Thursday, Aug. 18, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was sponsored by the chamber in partnership with the Hoard Historical Museum and Nasco, according to the release.
fortatkinsononline.com
Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to host Ice Age Trail presentation
The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater, has announced that it will be hosting a presentation designed to help those interested in exploring the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. According to information released by the library, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile-long hiking...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Parks and Recreation Department to release fall/winter guide
The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department has announced that its fall/winter guide will be available digitally beginning Sept. 1 and in print Sept. 6. According to information released by the department, the guide will feature new programming inspired by the recent Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan survey. The new guide...
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater to hold public listening sessions regarding chancellor search
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced that it will be hosting two listening sessions to facilitate a search for its next chancellor. The sessions, which will be held Monday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday, Sept. 13, are open to the public. According to information released by UW-Whitewater, the Chancellor Search Committee...
fortatkinsononline.com
A Better Physique LLC joins Jefferson Chamber
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced that A Better Physique LLC has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, a Better Physique LLC Wellness Company offers corporate wellness — incorporating ergonomics, safety assessing and prevention — along with one-on-one personal training, including health/life coaching and group fitness classes.
fortatkinsononline.com
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski, age 69 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 21 2022 at the UW Hospital in Madison after suffering a stroke. Lu Ann was born on March 16, 1953 in Waukesha, daughter of Walter and Irene (Noble) Dable. She married George Dombrowski on September 13, 1975 at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Work to begin Monday on Tratt Street, Walton Drive
The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works has announced that road surface work will begin at the intersection of Tratt Street and Walton Drive, Monday, Aug. 29. According to information released by the city, work is scheduled to begin around 7 a.m., and will include the removal of a “temporary patch,” followed by the repaving of the area with hot mix asphalt.
