Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas
Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga
AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga. The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Castle Hill Fitness
Labor Day will be a day of free yoga around town. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and gets a look at the Yoga Tone class offered at Castle Hill Fitness.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Shuniya Yoga Collective
Looking to relax and reconnect on Labor Day? Let a free day of yoga be your ultimate work break. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the studios where you can roll out your mat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
fox7austin.com
Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Saturday night’s downpour in Williamson County was still causing headaches Monday night, as Brushy Creek continues to overflow its banks. "We're in a drought. We haven't seen rain in quite a long time. And all of a sudden we have an abundance of it," said Cpl. David Amidon of the Cedar Park Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running
AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
fox7austin.com
6 Austin firefighters help with South Texas floods
AUSTIN, Texas - Six members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were sent to Eagle Pass as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 Boat Squad deployment. The urgent request was due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. It called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
fox7austin.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder at North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A man pleads guilty to a 2019 murder at a North Austin hotel. 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes has plead guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams. Williams was found shot at the Quality Inn in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near Highway 183 and I-35 on May 5, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway couple offers $10K reward for information on missing mini labradoodle
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway is desperate to find a member of their family of four. "If one of them is gone, the other one is looking for the other one…they're inseparable," said Kevin Fremon, referring to his two mini Labradoodles. "They are just attached at the hip."
fox7austin.com
Austinites urge CapMetro to allow free rides to the homeless
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members and organizations gathered at the CapMetro board meeting Monday afternoon to urge for free fares for the homeless. "For the last couple of months, we've been fighting to win free bus fare for unhoused Austinites," said Paulette Soltani, Texas Harm Reduction Alliance. Dozens of people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
UT Austin offers Taylor Swift course focusing on the songwriting
AUSTIN, Texas - A new fall course has 16 students learning all the ins and outs of Taylor Swift and her music at the University of Texas at Austin. "It's really my admiration for her and for her songs and her writing and my ideas for the course have really kind of grown together," said Elizabeth Scala, professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin.
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! intakes 40 puppies positive for parvo, seeking help from community
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is calling on the community to assist in homing puppies and volunteering in the shelter's Puppy Parvo ICU. APA! says it will be receiving 40 puppies from different animal shelters that are all testing positive for Parvovirus. The shelter says it needs 10-12 volunteers...
fox7austin.com
Less rain and slightly warmer temperatures expected
AUSTIN, Texas - After enjoying a rainy day and the coolest day in 97 days, we will experience less rain and slightly warmer temperatures today. The upper low has moved a little farther west hurting our rain chances. The prime location for rain today will be over the Hill Country.
fox7austin.com
Flash flooding in Texas: How and why it happens
AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding rains we saw last week were caused by thunderstorms. But why did these storms bring flash flooding, while others over the rest of the week didn't?. The thunderstorms that caused the flash flooding were tropical beasts. The amount of moisture available to these storms was nearly twice as much as what Austin normally sees. It was all due to a weak cold front and moisture from decaying tropical systems. Both created a very effective heavy rain machine throughout Texas.
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
fox7austin.com
Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. APD says that a man was struck by a vehicle at around 5:23 a.m. The crash happened near Cesar Chavez Street, exit 234, and Riverside Drive, exit 233. Southbound lanes in the area were shut...
fox7austin.com
1 boy, 3 girls arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased their presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
Comments / 0