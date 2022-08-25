ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?

After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi

We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
Crypto Market Stays In Deep Fear As Bitcoin Continues To Struggle

Data shows the crypto market has been deep into fear recently as the price of Bitcoin has struggled, but sentiment is still not inside extreme fear. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Shows Investors Are Fearful Right Now. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market sentiment...
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September

The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key To More Upsides

Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a minor upside correction and climbed above the $20,000 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly...
Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000

Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses

Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict

The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge. The trend...
Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Is Approaching A “Buy” Signal

On-chain data shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio may suggest the crypto could see a buy signal soon. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio RSI 14 Is Near A “Buy” Signal. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever the SSR RSI has gone...
Macro Hold Tightens As Losses Spill Over To Crypto Market

The macro market has been influencing the price of crypto to a much larger degree in the last couple of months compared to a year ago. This is no surprise given that some of these companies, which are heavily involved in the macro market, also extended their investments to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Hence, when the macro environment affected these companies, crypto was affected. Even now, the influence continues to maintain hold.
TA: Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped

Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles. Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
TA: Ethereum Gains Momentum, A Strengthening Case For More Upsides

Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is gaining pace and might rise further towards the $1,650 level. Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,480 zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
