CoinDesk
Binance Froze Russian Gun Maker's Crypto Assets, Amid Ukrainian Pressure
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, froze a wallet related to Vladislav Lobaev, a Russian gun manufacturer who raised funds for the country's troops in Ukraine, according to a Lobaev representative and blockchain data analysis. While the Ukrainian government did not mention Lobaev or anyone else by...
CoinDesk
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
CoinDesk
Brazilian Crypto Asset Manager Hashdex Authorized to List ETPs in the European Union
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Hashdex, a Brazilian crypto asset manager, has been approved to list exchange-traded products (ETP) in the European Union, the company announced Tuesday. Hashdex is already...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: A Bleak Month for Crypto as Bitcoin Slides, Ether Stalls and Solana Tanks
Price Point: Bitcoin hovers around $20,300, and some altcoins posted gains. Market Moves: A look at how crypto products performed in August. Ethereum-based products saw gains, while bitcoin products struggled, perhaps because of the attention on Ethereum ahead of the much-anticipated Merge. Chart of the Day: Bitcoin underperforms against the...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Rises Amid Uncertainty
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) traded in positive territory on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose 2% on the day, surpassing volume from the prior day and settling above $20,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap recovered part of its losses from Monday, but remains 11% below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).
CoinDesk
Can Crypto Save the Cannabis Industry?
Cryptocurrency has long been held up as a panacea for the U.S. cannabis industry’s well-publicized banking problems. Despite being legal in a growing number of states for either medical or recreational use, cannabis is still illegal under federal law. The resulting regulatory uncertainty has effectively locked the industry out of the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies have largely been shunned by federal banks and credit card networks, forcing them to hoard cash on-site – a practice that has made them a growing target for violent robberies – or pay exorbitant fees to bank at state-chartered institutions.
CoinDesk
BNB Chain Introduces Liquid Staking to Provide Crypto Users Access to More Income Streams
BNB Chain, the base blockchain of crypto exchange Binance, has introduced so-called liquid staking with three leading Web3 protocols: Ankr, Stader and pStake, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. In liquid staking, users who have staked – or locked – their tokens for some use are issued new...
CoinDesk
Can Privacy-Focused Bitcoin Projects Avoid OFAC Sanctions?
The U.S. blacklisting of Ethereum addresses connected to the Tornado Cash mixing service raises uneasy questions about Bitcoin’s immunity to government meddling. The oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency network has faced down the threat of transaction censorship before. In May 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-based bitcoin mining firm, said it would exclude from the blocks it mined any transactions involving addresses sanctioned by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The initiative proved highly controversial and ultimately short-lived. Marathon CEO Fred Thiel eventually announced that the company would revert to traditional mining, the kind that doesn't discriminate between users, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Bitcoin ethos of decentralization and censorship resistance.
CoinDesk
As the Gun Market Moves to Crypto, Deeply Private Owners Reveal More Than They May Know
In American gun culture, a desire for privacy runs deep. For many gun owners, any government attempt to keep tabs on who owns what is a non-starter. “I’m not for any type of registration,” John Crump, the special projects coordinator at the Gun Owners of America, said in a recent interview.
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners' Profitability May Narrow as Mining Difficulty Hits Second-Biggest Increase This Year
The difficulty of mining a bitcoin (BTC) block increased by 9.26% on Wednesday, making it this year's second-biggest increase, which is likely to result in narrower profit margins for the industry. The metric adjusts automatically to keep the time required to mine a bitcoin block to roughly around 10 minutes,...
CoinDesk
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Crypto With Purchase of Local Exchange: Report
GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia's biggest tech company, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin, Reuters reported Monday. GoTo paid 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), according to the report, citing a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange regulator. The tech firm, which was...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court
Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions," according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Visited White House Amid Regulatory Fight
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his government relations and policy team made a stop at the White House in May as lawmakers in the United States debate on whether to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) act as the crypto industry's primary federal market regulator.
CoinDesk
Court Rejects Central African Republic’s Plan to Offer Citizenship for Crypto Investment: Report
The high court of the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied the government’s plan to offer citizenship, land and valuable minerals to investors who purchase $60,000 of its government-supported cryptocurrency, the sango coin, saying that the proposal is unconstitutional, according to a report from Bloomberg. The court said that...
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Dismisses Wall Street Journal's Claim of Inadequate Reserves
Stablecoin issuer Tether has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal report in relation to uncertainty over its balance sheet. In an announcement on the company's website Tuesday, Tether said that U.S. Treasury bills have been the premier safe asset for decades in response to the Journal's claim that the company has a "thin cushion of equity."
CoinDesk
Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Bill
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW does a global regulatory check-in, focused on:. Brazil’s biggest bank exploring decentralized finance with the central bank. El Salvador sees more Bitcoin Bond delays. South Korea suggests initial coin offering ban has been a...
