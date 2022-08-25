ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Froze Russian Gun Maker's Crypto Assets, Amid Ukrainian Pressure

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, froze a wallet related to Vladislav Lobaev, a Russian gun manufacturer who raised funds for the country's troops in Ukraine, according to a Lobaev representative and blockchain data analysis. While the Ukrainian government did not mention Lobaev or anyone else by...
ECONOMY
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation

Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
WORLD
Brazilian Crypto Asset Manager Hashdex Authorized to List ETPs in the European Union

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Hashdex, a Brazilian crypto asset manager, has been approved to list exchange-traded products (ETP) in the European Union, the company announced Tuesday. Hashdex is already...
MARKETS
Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Rises Amid Uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) traded in positive territory on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose 2% on the day, surpassing volume from the prior day and settling above $20,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap recovered part of its losses from Monday, but remains 11% below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).
MARKETS
Can Crypto Save the Cannabis Industry?

Cryptocurrency has long been held up as a panacea for the U.S. cannabis industry’s well-publicized banking problems. Despite being legal in a growing number of states for either medical or recreational use, cannabis is still illegal under federal law. The resulting regulatory uncertainty has effectively locked the industry out of the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies have largely been shunned by federal banks and credit card networks, forcing them to hoard cash on-site – a practice that has made them a growing target for violent robberies – or pay exorbitant fees to bank at state-chartered institutions.
MARKETS
Can Privacy-Focused Bitcoin Projects Avoid OFAC Sanctions?

The U.S. blacklisting of Ethereum addresses connected to the Tornado Cash mixing service raises uneasy questions about Bitcoin’s immunity to government meddling. The oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency network has faced down the threat of transaction censorship before. In May 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-based bitcoin mining firm, said it would exclude from the blocks it mined any transactions involving addresses sanctioned by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The initiative proved highly controversial and ultimately short-lived. Marathon CEO Fred Thiel eventually announced that the company would revert to traditional mining, the kind that doesn't discriminate between users, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Bitcoin ethos of decentralization and censorship resistance.
MARKETS
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Crypto With Purchase of Local Exchange: Report

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia's biggest tech company, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin, Reuters reported Monday. GoTo paid 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), according to the report, citing a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange regulator. The tech firm, which was...
WORLD
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court

Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions," according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
ECONOMY
Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Visited White House Amid Regulatory Fight

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his government relations and policy team made a stop at the White House in May as lawmakers in the United States debate on whether to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) act as the crypto industry's primary federal market regulator.
POTUS
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Dismisses Wall Street Journal's Claim of Inadequate Reserves

Stablecoin issuer Tether has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal report in relation to uncertainty over its balance sheet. In an announcement on the company's website Tuesday, Tether said that U.S. Treasury bills have been the premier safe asset for decades in response to the Journal's claim that the company has a "thin cushion of equity."
MARKETS
Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Bill

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW does a global regulatory check-in, focused on:. Brazil’s biggest bank exploring decentralized finance with the central bank. El Salvador sees more Bitcoin Bond delays. South Korea suggests initial coin offering ban has been a...
ECONOMY

