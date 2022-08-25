ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

PACT ACT expands benefits for veterans

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act will open access to healthcare benefits, as well as monetary benefits to veterans in Lane County who served in tours as far back as Vietnam. The bill is designed to help veterans suffering from injuries and disabilities resulting from burn pits and other toxic element exposure, like Agent Orange.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day

EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Hult Center celebrates 40th anniversary

EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Benton County Health Department urges residents to prepare for wildfire smoke

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department is collaborating with Benton County sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the City of Corvallis to remind community members that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke and that it is important to know the risks, be prepared, and understand how to prevent and reduce health impacts.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Inmate from Marion County dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
UMATILLA, OR
KVAL

Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Project Hope gets thousands of kids ready for school

EUGENE, Ore. — Every year families struggle with getting supplies for school. But over the weekend, kids got geared up just in time for class. Project Hope gave pre-selected students and families the opportunity to pick out new shoes, backpacks, and school supplies, all in a fun-filled, fair environment.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
EUGENE, OR

