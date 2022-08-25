Read full article on original website
PACT ACT expands benefits for veterans
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act will open access to healthcare benefits, as well as monetary benefits to veterans in Lane County who served in tours as far back as Vietnam. The bill is designed to help veterans suffering from injuries and disabilities resulting from burn pits and other toxic element exposure, like Agent Orange.
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
King Estate donates half a ton of blueberries to Food for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery had a surplus of berries from this year's harvest. So they loaded up a thousand pounds of blueberries and donated it all to Food for Lane County, the winter said Monday morning. Now, they're headed out to food banks throughout the area. "King...
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
Hult Center celebrates 40th anniversary
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
Benton County Health Department urges residents to prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department is collaborating with Benton County sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the City of Corvallis to remind community members that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke and that it is important to know the risks, be prepared, and understand how to prevent and reduce health impacts.
Eugene Police: 'Prolific burglar' sentenced to 15 years for pandemic burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 'prolific burglar' who victimized several Eugene businesses at the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a year of investigative work. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts from 15...
Inmate from Marion County dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
Project Hope gets thousands of kids ready for school
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year families struggle with getting supplies for school. But over the weekend, kids got geared up just in time for class. Project Hope gave pre-selected students and families the opportunity to pick out new shoes, backpacks, and school supplies, all in a fun-filled, fair environment.
Local agencies urge caution after weekend brush fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, fire officials were called to a fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area, near the Camas Crest Trail on the western side of the property. ODF and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue responded and put out the 0.16-acre fire within a few...
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
Corvallis Transit System to significantly reduce its services due to driver shortages
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Transit System is experiencing a driver shortage, due to the shortage they say they will have to significantly reduce services through September. Beginning with CTS's routine fall service change, on September 19, CTS will suspend Saturday and Sunday service until driver numbers can support...
