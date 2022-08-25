EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.

