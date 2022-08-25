ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

11Alive

Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police officer arrested on DUI charge, GSP says

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer is accused of driving under the influence after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to a single-vehicle crash, records show. GSP said the officer was stopped on Aug. 26 at 4:14 a.m. after a vehicle went off the road along...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
