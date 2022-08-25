Read full article on original website
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
wgxa.tv
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
Atlanta Police officer arrested on DUI charge, GSP says
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer is accused of driving under the influence after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to a single-vehicle crash, records show. GSP said the officer was stopped on Aug. 26 at 4:14 a.m. after a vehicle went off the road along...
GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.
I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday afternoon near East Point. It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road. This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer...
'He is irreplaceable and will be missed' | APD mourns loss of patrol horse Hercules
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse. APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery. Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half...
Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta | Suspects identified
ATLANTA — A family gathering in Atlanta turned violent Saturday night, with a 7-year-old girl dying from her injuries, authorities said. Atlanta Police are still investigating the tragic shooting. Here is what we know right now. Details of the fatal shooting. Atlanta Police said they were called to 180...
Atlanta police officer ‘relieved of duty’ after crashing police vehicle, DUI arrest, police say
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer was “relieved of duty” after he was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing his police SUV, police said. Carlos Thomas, 35, a 7-year veteran of APD who was also a member of the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction (APEX) squad, was arrested on August 26.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed after gunshots fired at vehicle in parking lot, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers said they were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found the man dead inside of...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
