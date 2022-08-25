I have traveled this state for 4 years and there has always been a shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas. Many stayed in these areas because the government had programs that offered free education if they committed to practicing in this areas for so many years. What really caused a shortage was the mandates. I saw a mass exodus in many areas, especially those close to our boarders of TX, AZ, and UT. This shortage continues to grow because they forced them to get boosters too. Many received the initial 2 shots because they were forced into it but after they pushed the boosters they said enough is enough. MLG used to work for big Pharma and she has had her own interest at heart with these mandates. If you want to see how she failed the people of NM look at what’s happened in Gallup. This was one of the highest areas for death of C19 and she did nothing to ensure the hospital had the necessary equipment to treat people. They didn’t even have an emergency call system.
