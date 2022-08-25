Workout Anytime opens in Canton
A new 24-hour gym has opened in Canton.
Workout Anytime, 1149 Riverstone Plaza in Canton, opened Wednesday with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting.
The gym will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing for easy access for those who may have busy school and work schedules. Workout Anytime features a number of free weights, as well as strength and cardio equipment from Matrix. For premium members, the gym will also offer hydro massaging and unlimited tanning.
For more information, visit workoutanytime.com/canton .
Comments / 0