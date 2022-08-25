Read full article on original website
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
The Front Porch to debut at 2022 Big E
New this year, there will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area called "The Front Porch" between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage.
2022 Big E food unveiling: What fairgoers can expect
To get a taste of the food dishes fairgoers will find at this year's Big E, 22News attended the fair’s annual media taste test and food preview.
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
16 Mouthwatering Food Vendors Join The Big E For the First Time
Every September, over 1 million people travel to West Springfield to experience The Big E, a 17-day event that pays homage to the region through sights, sounds, and lots of food. For the 2022 edition, The Big E will be introducing new food vendors to an already exquisite lineup. Make...
Stone Soul Festival returns this weekend in Springfield
Thousands are looking forward to the Labor Day weekend when the Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield's Blunt Park.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Wachusett KidsFest 2022!
Wachusett KidsFest 2022! Two days of family fun from September 24-25! This one’s all about kids and families! Wachusett Mountain welcomes you to KidsFest for two days filled with entertainment, shows, giveaways, vendors, activities and more! No shortage of fun for everyone!. Hands-on Fun!. From moon bounces to bungee...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
$3 movies for National Cinema Day on Saturday
For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.
WWLP 22News
Enjoy a day of dogs and beer at Dakin’s annual Barks & Brews
(Mass Appeal) – Dakin Humane Society has a tail-wagging event for you to attend and bring your pup with you! It’s the 7th Annual Barks & Brews. With more on this dog party is Kaitlyn Holloway, the development and events coordinator at Dakin Humane Society.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Stone Soul Festival brings community together
Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack new Chicopee location to open on Sept. 10
Seafood lovers rejoice as Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack’s highly-anticipated Chicopee location is set to open on Sept. 10, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. The popular seafood restaurant’s newest location will be in Chicopee’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South...
franklincountynow.com
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Holyoke leaders discuss future businesses for former KMart plaza
City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
