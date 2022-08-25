ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Literary scholar with Michigan ties chosen for Roethke Poetry Award

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A literary scholar and professor with ties to Michigan has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize from Saginaw Valley State University. A trio of judges selected Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, a professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw leaders eye next step for stimulus spending as critics weigh in

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members preached patience as they pore over hundreds of proposals for spending $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. At the group’s Monday, Aug. 29 meeting, council members said they plan to schedule a special meeting to begin “creating a consensus” about how to spend the federal dollars. While they did not set the special meeting date, members indicated they likely would settle on the schedule at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders

BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
BAY CITY, MI
