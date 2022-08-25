Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Freeland’s ‘Powderpuff’ kicker continues family football legacy
FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Class of 2022-23 is in session for Saginaw High School students
SAGINAW, MI-- August 29, 2022 marked the beginning of the second-to-last year for students at Saginaw High School as “Saginaw High School” students. Kicking the year off, the school has adopted a new bell schedule to match that of Arthur Hill High to help better align the two before their 2024 merger.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoping for ‘normal year,’ Arthur Hill High School students return to class
SAGINAW, MI — Not long after the morning doves start singing, Kasydra Goode-Tibbs begins taking command of the hallways on the first day of classes at Arthur Hill High School. She is the principal, after all, and her students seem to respond to that authority, even if some of...
Michigan gets $50M to fix roads and bridges after 2020 flood
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will receive $50 million from the federal government to pay for bridge and road repairs following the 2020 Midland area flooding disaster caused by the Edenville dam failure. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the funding on Aug. 31 as...
Literary scholar with Michigan ties chosen for Roethke Poetry Award
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A literary scholar and professor with ties to Michigan has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize from Saginaw Valley State University. A trio of judges selected Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, a professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn...
Ex-Texas cop pleads to pulling gun at Saginaw Township Black Lives Matter rally
SAGINAW, MI — A retired Texas police officer accused of pulling a gun at a Saginaw Township Black Lives Matter rally two summers ago has accepted a plea deal, much to his own chagrin. Terry L. Lange, 73, on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 30, appeared before Saginaw County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoFundMe started for Saginaw teen girl seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a Saginaw teen who remains hospitalized weeks after she was the victim of a hit-and-run while having an evening with her mother. The fundraiser for 16-year-old Avery M. Smith’s medical bills was started Monday, Aug. 29, by her mother,...
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
Saginaw leaders eye next step for stimulus spending as critics weigh in
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members preached patience as they pore over hundreds of proposals for spending $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. At the group’s Monday, Aug. 29 meeting, council members said they plan to schedule a special meeting to begin “creating a consensus” about how to spend the federal dollars. While they did not set the special meeting date, members indicated they likely would settle on the schedule at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
Only days remain until Haithco Park splash pad shuts down for season
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — At the new splash pad at William H. Haithco Recreation Area, water will turn off for the year after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, officials said. The child-friendly amenity debuted to a grand audience this year less than one week before Memorial Day, when a single-day record of 800 vehicles passed through the gates at the Saginaw Township park.
MetroTimes
This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages
If you've ever dreamed of ruling a kingdom, you can do so in this $2.5 million home in Rochester. Located at 2009 Victoria Hill Drive, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom (with two half-baths) castle lets anyone who enters it feel like every bit of royalty. The property comes equipped with a moat...
Craftsman bungalow with 16.5 acres of privacy for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND, MI — There’s a craftsman-style bungalow on 16.5 acres near Midland that would make a perfect horse or hobby farm on the market now. Realtor Kim Mieske of Modern Realty, said the “beautifully updated house” with a large covered porch is situated at the back of the property off a long, winding driveway.
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Saginaw splash pad set to close for 2022 on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — City officials here said the splash park at Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park will close for this summer season after one last session Monday, Sept. 5. Until then, attendees can visit the splash park daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saginaw opened the splash pad...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0