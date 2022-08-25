Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler’s parents after winning FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy apologised to the parents of Scottie Scheffler after denying the American to triumph at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.McIlroy secured the FedEx Cup for a third time in his career with an excellent final round 66 to take victory by a single stroke from Scheffler and Sungjae Im.The players had begun the week at East Lake on staggered scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings, and Scheffler re-opened his lead to six shots after the conclusion of the weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning.But his Northern Irish playing partner was able to capitalise on an...
BBC
Rory McIlroy says facing LIV players at BMW PGA Championship will be 'hard to stomach'
Rory McIlroy says competing against LIV Golf players at the upcoming BMW PGA Championship will be "hard for me to stomach". On Sunday, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times with victory in the Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman - one of the Saudi-backed LIV...
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
Cameron Smith says money not main reason he signed with LIV
Cameron Smith was one of several former PGA Tour players who officially joined LIV Golf on Tuesday. Most of the golfers who have signed with the new Saudi-backed league did so for financial reasons. While that was certainly a draw for Smith, he insists it was not the biggest one.
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
GolfWRX
LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood told to ‘take his cake and enjoy it in the corner’ by fellow pro in latest Twitter spat
Eddie Pepperell has never shied away from social media. From tweets about his play, his pets, wine, and his play again, the 31-year-old loves to “play games” with his fellow professionals, and the LIV/PGA/DP World Tour situation has provided an awful lot of opportunity. Pepperell hasn’t been happy...
Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
Golf Channel
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addresses 'strong opposition' to LIV players at Wentworth
On Sunday at East Lake, Rory McIlroy – the most high-profile and outspoken advocate of the PGA Tour – painted a vivid picture of the anticipated vibe at next week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. “I hate what it's doing to the game of...
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: It’s a back-handed game
As I observe the vast majority of mid- to high-handicap golfers, I see the same approach to striking a golf ball, that is an over-reliance on their natural eye-hand coordination. Maybe that starts with the notion that the game is “right-handed” for most golfers, so they feel that this dominant hand is the driving force in the golf swing. (For you 8-9 percent of golfers that play “left-handed,” you likely do that because your left hand is your master hand, correct?)
Golf Digest
Europeans change qualification for Ryder Cup, seemingly leave door open for LIV Golf members
The European Ryder Cup team has made changes to its qualification process for the 2023 match in Italy. And it doesn’t quite shut the door on LIV Golf members. On Tuesday morning, Team Europe announced it will follow the United States' lead with six players earning their way to the 12-man team through automatic bids and six captain's picks for Luke Donald to use to round out the roster. How qualification points are earned has been altered as well; in previous years there was a ratio of 6:1 (12,000 points to 2,000 points) between what was up for grabs at the highest-ranked events (majors) and rank-and-file tournaments. Under the new system, that ratio is down to 4:1, and are broken down by the following criteria:
GolfWRX
Golfer posts arguably the coolest scorecard of the year during club championship
This week, at the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, a golfer incredibly carded a hole-in-one, an eagle and an albatross all in the same round. Karlos Jeong, who was competing in the first round of the Club Championship, made his hole-in-one on the 130-yard par-3 8th. Jeong immediately followed that up with an eagle on the par-5 9th hole. As if that wasn’t enough for a single round, he then made albatross on the 489-yard par-5 16th.
Golf.com
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: An equipment record was set at the Tour Championship
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Rory McIlroy was the lone winner on Sunday at the Tour Championship. On the equipment side, however, you could contend there were multiple winners. TaylorMade laid claim to McIlroy’s incredible season — Scheffler’s as well — and saw its carbon-fiber face Stealth take the top two spots in the FedEx Cup standings. TaylorMade was the obvious 1A equipment winner.
LIV Joins Phil Mickelson’s Lawsuit and Changes Litigation Trajectory
When Judge Beth Labson Freeman held a hearing two weeks ago concerning LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour, much of the discussion centered on a party not in the room: LIV Golf. That has changed. The Saudi-backed league recently joined the high-profile antitrust case headlined by Phil Mickelson, and LIV’s addition comes with advantages and risks for the plaintiffs. On Aug. 26, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a 118-page amended complaint, 23 days after they filed their original, 106-page complaint. While LIV is a new plaintiff, four golfers—Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak—have withdrawn. Perez and Ortiz told journalists...
LAW・
Golf Digest
It was a costly Sunday but still a season of riches for Scottie Scheffler
It was a costly Sunday for Scottie Scheffler, and by “costly” we mean roughly to the tune of $12 million. Still, it was a season of riches for Scheffler, a sentiment not lost on the man following a rough final round at the Tour Championship. “I hit the...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
