Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
Calaveras Enterprise
6 rescued in 2 weeks at Candy Rock swimming hole; sheriff's office issues warning
The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office. Calaveras County has many hidden treasures including natural swimming holes and hiking trails. One of these is the Candy Rock area of the Stanislaus River, which is a popular destination that has experienced a recent surge in persons who found themselves unprepared for the challenges and peril faced by all who attempt to enjoy it. Six people have required rescue from the area over the last two weeks.
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp receives $3M for park improvements
The City of Angels Camp will receive the Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant Award for $3 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. According to the Parks and Recreation website, the “City of Angels will receive $3,000,000 to acquire 3.82 acres to expand and improve Utica Park by constructing new amphitheater, interpretive hiking trail and parcourse, Mark Twain Statue, trailhead kiosk, pavilion, bocce courts, outdoor gym equipment, basketball court, playground, and restrooms.”
Call Kurtis: Woman wants solar panels removed after bill went up
ROSEVILLE - Many Californians have installed solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill.But a Roseville viewer says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and now she wants the panels removed. She says that, rather than her parents' monthly bill declining, it actually doubled because of charges that weren't ever disclosed.Now, these seniors are locked into a 20-year contract and the company wouldn't let them out. Our volunteer of 16 years, Jan, called the solar company and they offered a full refund and removed the panels. "They sent out papers for her to sign and she was able to resolve it to her satisfaction and seemed very happy," said Jan. If you feel ripped off, during a solar project, we told you the state now has a restitution fund where you can recoup your costs. Click here to find out how to apply.
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
KCRA.com
Power restored for Stockton PG&E customers after shutoff caused by man climbing transmission tower
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 17,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power in Stockton early Monday morning. The outage included all of downtown and most of south Stockton. Officials with the utility said that "a member of the public had climbed a transmission tower. For the safety...
PG&E cuts power in Stockton after person climbs transmission tower
STOCKTON – PG&E says someone climbed a transmission tower in Stockton, prompting the utility to cut power to thousands of customers Monday morning.The utility says the person climbed the tower around 4:15 a.m.Crews de-energized lines at the request of the Stockton Fire Department as first responders work to safely remove that person.Just over 17,600 customers were without power in the Stockton area, PG&E says.Power was restored by 8 a.m. after officers got the person down in a bucket truck. Stockton police say, while in the bucket truck, the person allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and brandished it at officers. She was soon disarmed by officers and arrested, however. The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. She is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting arrest.
mymotherlode.com
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
Sacramento Observer
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Stockton Denny's Pacific Avenue location closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence. "It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby. The boarded-up Denny's sits across...
CBS News
Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests
YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
Fox40
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
CBS News
Major crash blocks Folsom-Auburn Road in Folsom
A head-on cash on Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Avenue has forced the closure of several lanes. Three people have been hospitalized.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome
A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing
PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say.
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
