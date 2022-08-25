The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.

