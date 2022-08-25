ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Comments / 26

Why bother
6d ago

Obviously, the "experts" have been wrong! After all, they're the snowflake nerds who said back in the 80s it needed to stop... Just look how well that turned out... Social experiment. FAILED

Reply(1)
15
Anthony Frampton
6d ago

AMEN I always thought that America started on a downhill slide when we took corporal punishment out of the schools, because obviously WE as parents can't discipline our own kids

Reply
12
AP_000574.b6a5ba2625084934a72a514c9ac5b96f.0520
5d ago

Now teachers are very apologetic , why they don’t have respect from the children . Well education starts in home and the parents are responsible for the children behavior

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Cassville, MO
State
Missouri State
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Paddling#K12#The Washington Post#The School Board#Springfield News Leader
The Independent

Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students

A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Texas university student adopts infant he found in the trash in Haiti

A Texas State University student is one step closer to officially adopting a baby he rescued from the trash.Twenty-seven-year-old Jimmy Amisial said he “took a leap of faith” when he decided to start the process to adopt baby Emilio back in 2018. The pairs’ paths crossed in their native Haiti, where Mr Amisial had been visiting family for Christmas, Fox2 reported.Mr Amisial said he found Emilio, now four, in a dumpster, abandoned and covered in fire ants as he was coming back from an orphanage he was volunteering at. Locals were scared to approach the baby because they feared Emilio was...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Vice Principal Transferred for Calling 8th-Grader the N-Word, District Says

A middle school administrator in Utah who was accused in May of calling a student the N-word, indeed used the ugly racial slur, according to an internal investigation by the Granite School District. In a note to parents obtained by The Daily Beast, Bennion Junior High Principal Jacob Brown referenced the incident, which occurred as the 8th-grader joined a pro-choice demonstration, as “unfortunate.” The administrator, who was identified by KJZZ as Bennion’s vice principal, has been transferred to another school in the district, which one disappointed parent described to The Daily Beast as a non-punishment. “[W]e understand the responsibility is on our faculty and staff to improve,” Brown wrote in his message. “With these things in mind, we have charted a new course. In the coming months, you will see a more concerted effort to connect with our students and community. A sense of belonging is critical for our students to succeed in school and life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
SOCIETY
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fatherly

Fatherly

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy