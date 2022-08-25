CLAYTON — The Band of Oz will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on the Flowers Plantation lawn plaza, 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages, including alcohol, will be available. Admission is free.

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Band of Oz to play Flowers Plantation first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .