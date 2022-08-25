ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Band of Oz to play Flowers Plantation

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 6 days ago

CLAYTON — The Band of Oz will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on the Flowers Plantation lawn plaza, 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages, including alcohol, will be available. Admission is free.

The Johnstonian News

