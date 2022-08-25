Read full article on original website
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 2 - Kyra Sedgwick & Elsie Fisher Join Cast
Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher to its Season 2 cast in recurring roles. Details regarding their characters are under wraps.
Sugar - Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez & Lindsay Pulsipher Join Cast; Anna Gunn & James Cromwell Set To Recur
Apple TV+’s Colin Farrell-led drama series Sugar has rounded out its cast. Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Alex Hernandez (Invasion) and Lindsay Pulsipher (The Beast) are joining the series as regulars. Separately, Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn and Succession’s James Cromwell are set to recur.
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.01 - Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo - Press Release
“Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Avalon - Demetrius Grosse Joins Cast
Demetrius Grosse, coming off playing one of the leads in ABC’s untitled Kay Oyegun drama pilot, has been cast by the network as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in another drama project, Avalon. The series, based on Michael Connelly’s short story, comes from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television.
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Naveen Andrews Joins Cast
Fox’s The Cleaning Lady has added Emmy nominee Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, Lost) to its Season 2 cast as a series regular. The show returns with new episodes on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Andrews will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover,...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.01 - Iron Pipeline - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Iron Pipeline” – When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Have She-Hulk's Biggest MCU Cameos Already Been Revealed...?
It’s already been revealed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will get a visit from Daredevil aka fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock, again played by Charlie Cox. But does the Disney+ series have any other MCU faves waiting in the wings…? Across its first two episodes, She-Hulk has featured MCU vet Mark Ruffalo as title character Jennifer Walters’ cousin, Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk, and Tim Roth reprising his The Incredible Hulk role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And as has been well promoted, Benedict Wong of the Doctor Strange films and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soon will show up as...
Little Demon - Episode 1.07 - Satan's Lot - Press Release
Chrissy gets an afterlife lesson from Satan. Laura helps Darlene with a dead ex-husband problem.
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.04 - Baby Becka - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Becka comes to regret trusting John Paul. In the present, she and Matt get a shock.
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Daniel Stern Joins Cast
Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind for Season 4 as a series regular. Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.
Chicago PD - Season 10 - [Spoiler] Exits
Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. “I want to thank the incredible fans...
Kaos - Daniel Lawrence Taylor Joins Cast
Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor has boarded Netflix Greek mythology reimagining Kaos. News of the British actor-creator’s casting comes a few days after Deadline revealed Entourage star Debi Mazar will play Medusa. Lawrence Taylor is playing Theseus, it is understood. Jeff Goldblum is playing Zeus, having replaced Hugh Grant,...
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.01 - Touched By A Holy Hand - Press Release
“Touched by a Holy Hand” – Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor’s flirtation from growing. Also, Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina’s company, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Sept. 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.10 - I Still Believe (Season Finale) - Press Release
The Rez Dogs make it to LA. Written by Tommy Pico;. Directed by Sterlin Harjo.
Walker: Independence - Ep...
Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker”, WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.
Poker Face - 5 Added to Cast
Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin and Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.01 - Prisoners' Dilemma - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the conclusion to the special NCIS crossover event and the season two premiere the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also guest star.
‘Pantheon’ Is a Brilliant New Series About What It Means to Be Human
The tragic and transcendent possibilities afforded by technology are the province of Pantheon, which intriguingly suggests—as did Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 animé classic Ghost in the Shell—that there are both benefits and dangers to having specters in the machine.AMC Networks’ first traditionally animated TV series (debuting on AMC+), showrunner Craig Silverstein’s eight-episode tale is science-fiction drama on an intimate scale, plumbing big questions about the nature of reality and humanity through a narrative of familial turmoil, shadowy machinations, and paradigm-altering innovation. Buoyed by an excellent voice cast as well as Titmouse Animation visuals that are sharp, emotive, and imaginative, it’s a...
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.02 - The Last Dangerous Game - Press Release
Episode 302: “The Least Dangerous Game” (Available to stream on 9/1/22) On a tropical paradise planet, Mariner questions Commander Ransom on how he structures his away team. Boimler makes a bold career decision. Written by: Garrick Bernard. Directed by: Michael Mullen.
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 14.01 - Game of Drones - Promotional Photos + Press Release
The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.
