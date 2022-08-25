ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.01 - Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo - Press Release

“Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Avalon - Demetrius Grosse Joins Cast

Demetrius Grosse, coming off playing one of the leads in ABC’s untitled Kay Oyegun drama pilot, has been cast by the network as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in another drama project, Avalon. The series, based on Michael Connelly’s short story, comes from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television.
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Naveen Andrews Joins Cast

Fox’s The Cleaning Lady has added Emmy nominee Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, Lost) to its Season 2 cast as a series regular. The show returns with new episodes on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Andrews will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover,...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.01 - Iron Pipeline - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Iron Pipeline” – When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Have She-Hulk's Biggest MCU Cameos Already Been Revealed...?

It’s already been revealed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will get a visit from Daredevil aka fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock, again played by Charlie Cox. But does the Disney+ series have any other MCU faves waiting in the wings…? Across its first two episodes, She-Hulk has featured MCU vet Mark Ruffalo as title character Jennifer Walters’ cousin, Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk, and Tim Roth reprising his The Incredible Hulk role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And as has been well promoted, Benedict Wong of the Doctor Strange films and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soon will show up as...
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Daniel Stern Joins Cast

Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind for Season 4 as a series regular. Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.
Chicago PD - Season 10 - [Spoiler] Exits

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. “I want to thank the incredible fans...
Kaos - Daniel Lawrence Taylor Joins Cast

Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor has boarded Netflix Greek mythology reimagining Kaos. News of the British actor-creator’s casting comes a few days after Deadline revealed Entourage star Debi Mazar will play Medusa. Lawrence Taylor is playing Theseus, it is understood. Jeff Goldblum is playing Zeus, having replaced Hugh Grant,...
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.01 - Touched By A Holy Hand - Press Release

“Touched by a Holy Hand” – Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor’s flirtation from growing. Also, Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina’s company, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Sept. 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Walker: Independence - Ep...

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker”, WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.
Poker Face - 5 Added to Cast

Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin and Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.01 - Prisoners' Dilemma - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the conclusion to the special NCIS crossover event and the season two premiere the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also guest star.
‘Pantheon’ Is a Brilliant New Series About What It Means to Be Human

The tragic and transcendent possibilities afforded by technology are the province of Pantheon, which intriguingly suggests—as did Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 animé classic Ghost in the Shell—that there are both benefits and dangers to having specters in the machine.AMC Networks’ first traditionally animated TV series (debuting on AMC+), showrunner Craig Silverstein’s eight-episode tale is science-fiction drama on an intimate scale, plumbing big questions about the nature of reality and humanity through a narrative of familial turmoil, shadowy machinations, and paradigm-altering innovation. Buoyed by an excellent voice cast as well as Titmouse Animation visuals that are sharp, emotive, and imaginative, it’s a...
