Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Indiana

A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The watch is in effect for five counties through 8 pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes. Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana leaders seek to reduce recidivism through mental health services

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Statehouse is exploring ways to reduce recidivism through mental health and addiction recovery services. Officials say mental health issues and substance abuse are closely connected to crime. “Diagnosed but untreated mental health conditions are, when you control for race, age, severity of offense, is the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

