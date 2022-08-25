Read full article on original website
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Indiana
A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The watch is in effect for five counties through 8 pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes. Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All...
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. This week, the remains...
Indiana leaders seek to reduce recidivism through mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Statehouse is exploring ways to reduce recidivism through mental health and addiction recovery services. Officials say mental health issues and substance abuse are closely connected to crime. “Diagnosed but untreated mental health conditions are, when you control for race, age, severity of offense, is the...
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70
Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. https://cbs4indy.com/news/two-deadly-motorcycle-accidents-one-in-construction-zone-on-i-70/
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
Roommate finding service faces multi-state lawsuit for deceptive business practices
INDIANAPOLIS — When people are searching for someone to live with, or somewhere to live, they rely on reviews, to be honest. However, according to a new lawsuit, a room and roommate finder platform was anything but honest in its practices. The lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission...
