What Does This Kucoin Report Say About Indian Crypto Investors
Crypto exchange Kucoin recently published a report that provided insight into the cryptocurrency space in India. This survey conducted published information about the new developments in India’s blockchain space. According to the Cryptoverse Report India, the number of investors in the country was in the range of 115 Million...
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
Gnox (GNOX) Launches Successfully On Binance Smart Chain (BNB) And Outpaces Fantom (FTM) In Opening Gains
Market conditions are choppy. The Fear and Greed Index currently stands at 27 (Fear) compared to 47 (Neutral) last week. Being a successful crypto investor is about going against the market trends and investing when other investors are scared. The adage: ‘‘The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets’’ neatly summarises this ethos. The general sentiment leads most market participants, which is why they fail to outperform the market at large. Successful investors go against the markets.
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX) Could Break ATH Records Before 2023 Starts
It is no secret that Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Avalanche have been on a roll lately. All three have reached new all-time highs in the past few months, and there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue in the future. Here is a look at how each of these could break their all-time high records before 2023 starts.
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
Bitcoin Trading Volume Excluding Binance Remains At Yearly Lows
Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume on exchanges other than Binance has recently been near the yearly lows reached in April. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Is Much Lesser When Excluding Binance. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, while the daily total spot volume averaged to $8 billion...
Gotcha! Fugitive Crypto Exchange Founder Collared In Albania
A crypto exchange founder who has long eluded authorities in now under police custody. According to a report by Barron’s, citing the Turkish Ministry of the Interior, Albania has detained the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Turkey and left users’ funds irretrievable. The...
Ethiopian Crypto Providers Will Now Need To Register With CyberSecurity Agency
Cryptocurrency service providers that are operating in Ethiopia have been instructed to register with the nation’s cybersecurity agency. The cybersecurity agency is called the Information Network Security Administrative (INSA). INSA is the agency in charge of Ethiopia’s cybersecurity department, which will start to register cryptocurrency services and transfer providers...
Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
Gaming Ecosystem Myria Launches Its Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution
The blockchain-focused gaming company Myria will launch its highly anticipated scaling solution as a Layer-2 protocol on the Ethereum network. The company, boasting a user base of 1.2 million, affirms that transactions will be instant and secure trades, along with zero-fee non fungible-token transactions. As a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum,...
My Freedom Coin (MFC) Likely To Beat Rivals in 2022
The crypto market had a dreadful first half of 2022, which is no secret. Since their all-time peaks in late 2021, Bitcoin and Ethereum values have declined by more than 50 percent. Despite some slight improvements over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market as a whole remains flat. Although nobody can be certain, several experts feel that cryptocurrency values may fall further before a lasting rebound.
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
Luxury Life For Crypto – Puerto Rico Opens the Door to Bitcoin Real Estate Buying
An avid Bitcoin enthusiast and property entrepreneur is selling his beautiful luxury 2-story property in the “Hidden Valley” of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The property is situated amidst a picturesque landscape with the convenience of the center of San Juan metro within several minutes drive. This eye-catching property is...
How Lido Has Received 31% Of Staked Ethereum Surpassing Coinbase And Binance
According to data from BestBrokers, Ethereum staking solutions remain popular as the network gears up for “The Merge”. In the event that will complete this network transitions to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), users seem to be piling up for a shot at receiving a portion of the rewards for securing the network.
Shiba Inu Investor Sentiment Will Be Determined By Card Game Shiba Eternity – Here’s Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a significant price decline since last year’s peak. As of this writing, the trading price of the dog-themed memecoin is $0.00001263. With such a pessimistic market situation, the release of Shiba Eternity on the blockchain may decide the mindset of SHIB investors. Shiba Eternity...
Will The 140,000 BTC From Mt Gox Flood The Market Soon?
The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.
Bitcoin Daily Active Users Continue To Test Bear Market Channel
Data shows the daily Bitcoin entities have been recently retesting the bear market channel as the crypto’s userbase observed little growth. Bitcoin Number Of Active Entities Continues To Move Sideways. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC network is seeing weak on-chain activity as the daily...
Bringing Real-World Asset Ownership To The Web3 Realm
In 2021, ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million to buy the original US Constitution. The document was up for auction at Sotheby’s. ConstitutionDAO raised a ton of money but didn’t have the winning bid. The management is currently refunding the investors’ contributions. The prelude was to testify that the current business models are transforming. Today, digital asset ownership is becoming a major way of earning passive income.
