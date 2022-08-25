Read full article on original website
jslay1833
4d ago
Good on the victims for reporting it. Hopefully there's steps put into place to avoid bullying or any other secondary action for speaking out.
Mr B
4d ago
the worst we had to do was clean up the table after lunch for the upperclassmen during football camp
Lamont Sible Jr
4d ago
Every year this happens in a few High school football teams. Often its a broomstick shoved up the rectum of new players. In one instance, the broom stick ruptured the colon, the student was hospitalized and had to wear a colostomy bag. (Texas High school football teams, Michigan High school football teams, South Carolina High school football teams are among the worst) Google, High school Football team hazing incidents and you'll see hundreds of instances)
