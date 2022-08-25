(A Temporary Pedestriam Processing Facility)....It was announced By GSA on August 23rd. They are currently taking public comment on the project. Comments can be submitted to the General Service Administration until September 26th. The plan is to install two modular buildings near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, on either side of the Old Customs House. The temporary Pedestrain Processing facility will be in use for up to 4 years, while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new facility is constructed. It is part of the remodeling of the Calexico West Port of Entry. The GSA is currently seeking an encroachment permit from the City of Calexico before the temporary facility is set up. The permit is for use of Heffernan Aveinue until the permenant facility is open. At that time, Hefferenan would revert back to to the City of Calexico.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO