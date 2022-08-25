Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Increase Slightly
(COVID 19 update).....New COVID numbers released late Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the updated numbers, there has been an increased in the number of COVID 19 cases in Imperial County. The new numbers indicate there are 436 Active Cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is an increase of 22 cases as com cases reported last Thursday. Deaths attributed to the virus remains at 950. The latest COVID 19 State Tier Metrics indicate the new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 27.10, with a positivity rate of 32.6%.
kxoradio.com
Temporary Pedestrian Facility
(A Temporary Pedestriam Processing Facility)....It was announced By GSA on August 23rd. They are currently taking public comment on the project. Comments can be submitted to the General Service Administration until September 26th. The plan is to install two modular buildings near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, on either side of the Old Customs House. The temporary Pedestrain Processing facility will be in use for up to 4 years, while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new facility is constructed. It is part of the remodeling of the Calexico West Port of Entry. The GSA is currently seeking an encroachment permit from the City of Calexico before the temporary facility is set up. The permit is for use of Heffernan Aveinue until the permenant facility is open. At that time, Hefferenan would revert back to to the City of Calexico.
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
kxoradio.com
Second Free Fishing Day Of The Year
(Free Fishing Day is Saturday)...It is the second of two Free Fishing Days scheduled this year. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging residents to take advantage of the day where you can fish without a license. All other fishing rules and regulations will be in effect. Also Saturday, Fish and Wildlife is offering something new for those who do not know how to fish. They are offering a virtual class that teaches you how to fish. It is available at the CDFW website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
kyma.com
Brawley police say crime is on the rise across the city
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says crime is on the rise, and to make matters worse, the department says it's extremely short-staffed. Brawley police say this year they've gotten over 80 calls for service in a 20-hour period, sometimes even up to 100 calls. Officers say...
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxoradio.com
County Looking For Volunteers
(Imperial County is putting together a new committee)...It is the Imperial County Health Equity Advisory Committee. The County Board of Supervisors are looking for interested individuals to serve on the Committee. The mission of the Committee is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in their commitment to addressing health disparities and inequities, and advocating at the state, federal and foundation levels for resources to address such disparities. The committee will work towards the goal of eliminating health disparities. The committee will consist of 11 voting members and 4 ex-officio nonvoting members that serve in an advisory capacity. Those interested in serving on the committee should contact the County Clerk's Office for an application. The applications must be turned in no later than 5:00 pm September 2nd.
kxoradio.com
BP Finds Stolen Truck, Firearm and Drugs
It was a triple-play for U. S. Border Patrol agents early Tuesday morning. Agents were in the sand dunes of eastern Imperial County looking for illegal border crossers when they noticed a man attempting to hide in nearby brush. Agents contacted the man and found he was in possession of a pipe and a small amount of drugs were found on the ground nearby. Agents located a 2011 Chevy Silverado in the area and determined that it was reported stolen in Yuma, Arizona. In the truck was a loaded firearm and brass knuckles. The 24-year-old man was turned over to the California Highway Patrol and faces various charges.
kxoradio.com
IID Board Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a notice of a Special Meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 202,2 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be closed session with two items on the agenda. The first is a conference with legal counsel to discuss anticipated litigation. The second agenda item concerns negotiations with Hell's Kitchen Geothermal, LLC. The meeting will be in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
Man arrested with stolen vehicle, narcotics and loaded firearm in Calexico
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle with narcotics, brass knuckles, and a loaded firearm in the car, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
Here’s who doesn’t qualify for California’s inflation relief checks
(NEXSTAR) – There are few people who would turn down a payment of up to $1,050, and millions of Californians are about to get one in the next few months. But not everyone qualifies for the highly anticipated Middle Class Tax Refund – also called inflation relief payments.
kxoradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested
(Border Patrol arrests felon)...And they find a missining juvenile with him. Last week US Border Patrol agents spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Golden Acorn Casino. They watched the vehicle as it left the Casino parking lot under the Interstate 8 overpass. Agents approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants. They asked the two for identification and determined the driver was a convicted felon and the passenger was a 15 year old female reported missing from Yuma. The agents called in the San Diego Sheriff's office. They arrived and took the 36 year old driver into custody. They also seized the vehicle and a loaded gun. The minor was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. The records check revealed the 36 year old was a US citizen.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Mandatory kindergarten bill advances to Gov. Newsom's desk: Here's what parents need to know
The bill comes after a lot of families across California decided to skip kindergarten during the COVID-19 pandemic---heightening learning gap concerns.
kxoradio.com
County Board Of Supervisors
(County Supervisors did not meet Tuesday)....It was the fifth Tuesday of the month. By ordinance, the County Board of Supervisors only meet 4 Tuesday every month. The Board will not meet again until September 13th, unless they call for a special meeting. September 5th is Labor Day. The Board takes their holiday on the Tuesday following a legal holiday. Which means September 6th is their holiday. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet on September 6th. IID offices will be closed on Labor Day, as will County offices and departments except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments.
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
kxoradio.com
Big Rig Hits A Sign
(Big Rig Clips a sign)...It happened at around 9:00 Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the rig was traveling on Interstate 8. Just west of the Yuma 4th Street Onramp, the rig drifted off the road just enough to clip the sign with it's mirror. The sign was destroyed, but the rig suffered only damage to the mirror. The CHP says the sign belong to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They say it was a mobile billboard and they have no idea what the sign said. There were no injuries reported.
Comments / 0