This weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will travel to Accor Arena in Paris, France, for UFC Paris. UFC’s first venture to France features an appropriately elevated fight card, above and beyond the usual UFC Apex fare. Notably, top French talent Ciryl Gane looks to return to the win column opposite Tai Tuivasa in the main event, while Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori in the co-main could easily be a five-round match up as well. There’s a good amount of French talent on the undercard, too, but strangely, the main card leans more in the French-Canadian direction.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO