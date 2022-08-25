ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’

Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President, Dana White, to UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
UFC
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC Paris main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will travel to Accor Arena in Paris, France, for UFC Paris. UFC’s first venture to France features an appropriately elevated fight card, above and beyond the usual UFC Apex fare. Notably, top French talent Ciryl Gane looks to return to the win column opposite Tai Tuivasa in the main event, while Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori in the co-main could easily be a five-round match up as well. There’s a good amount of French talent on the undercard, too, but strangely, the main card leans more in the French-Canadian direction.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise

Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England, native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight-by-fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Gane vs. Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa puts his four-fight win streak on the line in hostile territory this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) when he headlines UFC Paris opposite recent Heavyweight title challenger, Ciryl Gane. Accor Arena also plays host to a major Middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori alongside what looks to be an absolute war pitting Charles Jourdain against Nathaniel Wood.
UFC
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’

A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
LONG BEACH, CA
MMAmania.com

Reminiscent of Rockhold-Costa moment, Jessica Aguilar recalls winning with blood: ‘That was crazy’

Luke Rockhold created quite the memorable moment in UFC 278’s co-main event two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022), but it wasn’t enough to get him a victory. Mixed martial arts (MMA) in the modern day is still in several ways the “wild west” of sports, a description that it fully embodied in its earlier years. Before there was Rockhold’s oddly epic smearing of his blood in Paulo Costa’s face, Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, won a fight with a similar sequence.
UFC

