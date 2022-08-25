Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Dana White responds to cheating allegations levied against Leon Edwards — ‘Completely unfair’
Leon Edwards captured the welterweight title by planishing Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, a stunning, fifth-round head-kick finish that is among the candidates for “knockout of the year.”. But not everyone is standing and cheering. That includes...
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
UFC 281: Zhang Weili admission worries fans — Carla Esparza ‘will be the first wrestler I meet’
Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will look to reclaim the 115-pound strap when she collides with reigning division titleholder Carla Esparza in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zhang already demonstrated her power...
Not-fat Robert Whittaker ‘thinking about 205’ but doesn’t want to ‘get starched’ by ‘tall guys’
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who started his UFC career in the welterweight division, has not ruled out a move to 205 pounds; however, that would mean saying goodbye to the division he’s called home since late 2014. Forever. “I’ve been thinking about 205 for a fair bit. The...
UFC champ Leon Edwards echoes Daniel Cormier, snubs thirsty Jorge Masvidal — ‘Go out there, get some wins’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now hosts his own MMA show for ESPN with Ryan Clark, doesn’t think welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal deserves a title shot against newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Cormier’s opinion sent “Gamebred” into a Twitter rage (. ) but unfortunately...
Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 3? ‘Mighty Mouse’ open to it ‘if the money was crazy enough’
Demetrious Johnson never got his shot at redemption. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was flipped upside down in 2018. Not only did Johnson’s historic run as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight king come to a halt, but that moment also acted as the last time he’d be seen in the Octagon.
Sean Strickland punches random tooth, ends up in surgery — ‘They’re going to cut me open’
For any other MMA fighter this might sound like a bizarre sequence of events. But for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, ending up in surgery after punching a random tooth (with no protection) is “on brand” as the kids would say. Strickland also asked his fans to break his...
UFC Vegas 62: Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier headliner canceled over damaged digit
Sean Strickland has been tossed from his UFC Vegas 62 headliner against fellow middleweight bruiser Jared Cannonier after undergoing surgery to repair an infected finger. As a result, matchmakers are scrambling to lock down a new main event for the ESPN+ fight card on Oct. 15 at APEX in Las Vegas.
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’
Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President, Dana White, to UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Paris main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will travel to Accor Arena in Paris, France, for UFC Paris. UFC’s first venture to France features an appropriately elevated fight card, above and beyond the usual UFC Apex fare. Notably, top French talent Ciryl Gane looks to return to the win column opposite Tai Tuivasa in the main event, while Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori in the co-main could easily be a five-round match up as well. There’s a good amount of French talent on the undercard, too, but strangely, the main card leans more in the French-Canadian direction.
Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise
Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England, native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight-by-fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
Nemkov vs Anderson 2, Pitbull vs Nurmagomedov set for Bellator 288 on Nov. 18
Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will finally come to an end (we hope) when Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Corey Anderson for the second time in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. The two men initially threw...
Jake Paul opens as odds-on betting favorite over Anderson Silva, ‘Spider’ investors run wild
The combat sports rumor mill has celebrity boxer Jake Paul in talks to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October. And with most boxing matches, it didn’t take long for the Sports Books to lay odds on the potential cruiserweight showdown. Paul opened as the -180 (5/9)...
UFC Paris predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Gane vs. Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa puts his four-fight win streak on the line in hostile territory this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) when he headlines UFC Paris opposite recent Heavyweight title challenger, Ciryl Gane. Accor Arena also plays host to a major Middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori alongside what looks to be an absolute war pitting Charles Jourdain against Nathaniel Wood.
A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’
A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
Danny Sabatello channels inner-Conor McGregor during scuffle with Raufeon Stots | Video
Danny Sabatello and interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, will face off in the semifinals of Bellator MMA’s Bantamweight Grand Prix at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022, but the two almost got things started earlier than expected. During a joint in-person interview on The MMA Hour, the two men...
Reminiscent of Rockhold-Costa moment, Jessica Aguilar recalls winning with blood: ‘That was crazy’
Luke Rockhold created quite the memorable moment in UFC 278’s co-main event two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022), but it wasn’t enough to get him a victory. Mixed martial arts (MMA) in the modern day is still in several ways the “wild west” of sports, a description that it fully embodied in its earlier years. Before there was Rockhold’s oddly epic smearing of his blood in Paulo Costa’s face, Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, won a fight with a similar sequence.
