Frisco, TX

The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News

Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Big Ten Star Quarterback Was Cut On Tuesday

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed. McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick

The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April. Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
