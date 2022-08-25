Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Former Big Ten Star Quarterback Was Cut On Tuesday
Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed. McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick
The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April. Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
