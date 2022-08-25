Read full article on original website
UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move
UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
RELATED PEOPLE
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
WATCH: Haynes King's father reacts to son winning A&M job for second straight year
Texas A&M is just days away from kicking off their season and it will be Haynes King who gets the start in the opener against Sam Houston State, Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday. For the second straight offseason, King emerged as the starter following an offseason quarterback battle this time...
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Hogs, says Bearcats 'are ready for this'
Arkansas and Cincinnati are just days away from meeting in one of the best Week 1 games on the slate. The top-25 showdown will have serious, long-term implications. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman garnered some laughs when he described the importance of the first few possessions against Cincinnati using a party reference.
Breaking down Ja'Kobe Walter's game
Baylor commit Ja'Kobe Walter wrapped up his final summer on the grassroots circuit with Team Trae Young and solidified his spot as one of the top perimeter players in the class of 2023. He is currently slotted 20th overall in the Top247 for the class of 2023 and holds five-star...
Jalen Harris hopes to end long journey on a positive note
Jalen Harris has been in college long enough to earn the nickname ‘Grandpa’ by some of his teammates, but that isn’t necessarily a negative. “I don’t think I’m the oldest,” Harris said. “I’m definitely one of them, though. Probably top three. It’s definitely a great experience and I’ve enjoyed my time here. I thought I would do my three or four years and would move on. I never expected I would be here for six years.”
Duke basketball: What injury to five-star Dariq Whitehead means for Jon Scheyer, Blue Devils
Duke basketball has big plans for 2022-23, but it is not off to a great start. Duke announced Tuesday that five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot after suffering the injury in a team workout Monday. It is the first real turbulence for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation
Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports
Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
