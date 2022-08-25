ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move

UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
247Sports

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Bria Holmes
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Chamique Holdsclaw
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Ariel Atkins
247Sports

'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Fgm
247Sports

Breaking down Ja'Kobe Walter's game

Baylor commit Ja'Kobe Walter wrapped up his final summer on the grassroots circuit with Team Trae Young and solidified his spot as one of the top perimeter players in the class of 2023. He is currently slotted 20th overall in the Top247 for the class of 2023 and holds five-star...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Jalen Harris hopes to end long journey on a positive note

Jalen Harris has been in college long enough to earn the nickname ‘Grandpa’ by some of his teammates, but that isn’t necessarily a negative. “I don’t think I’m the oldest,” Harris said. “I’m definitely one of them, though. Probably top three. It’s definitely a great experience and I’ve enjoyed my time here. I thought I would do my three or four years and would move on. I never expected I would be here for six years.”
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation

Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports

Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy