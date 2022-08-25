ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton’s role in canceled ‘Batgirl’ movie, explained

Michael Keaton was going to make his triumphant return to the DC universe in Batgirl until the film got canceled. However, thanks to production staff and industry insiders, we know his role and how it would have played out in the movie. Aside from divulging those details, we’ll tell you why Batgirl was canceled and what the future holds for Keaton in the DCEU.
Kevin Costner’s new Western fills out cast

Kevin Costner is in a career renaissance of sorts. One of the biggest actors and directors of the 1990s (he won an Oscar for directing the classic film Dances With Wolves), he saw his career take a hit after the phenomenal bomb that was Waterworld in 1995. However, ever since...
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke

Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25

Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Francis Ford Coppola casts LeBeouf in major new project

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been on another apology tour for his behavior lately. He went quiet after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2020, appeared on Jon Bernthal’s podcast to admit his mistakes, and, now, has landed a part in one of the most anticipated movies of the past half-century.
Olivia Wilde calls Florence Pugh’s performance ‘singularly brilliant’ in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde had nothing but praise for Florence Pugh in the upcoming film. Originally, Wilde was slated to play the main character, Alice, in the satirical thriller. However, the director now says she wouldn’t “want it any other way” than for Pugh to helm the lead role in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde told the Associated Press.
