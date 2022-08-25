Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s role in canceled ‘Batgirl’ movie, explained
Michael Keaton was going to make his triumphant return to the DC universe in Batgirl until the film got canceled. However, thanks to production staff and industry insiders, we know his role and how it would have played out in the movie. Aside from divulging those details, we’ll tell you why Batgirl was canceled and what the future holds for Keaton in the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Costner’s new Western fills out cast
Kevin Costner is in a career renaissance of sorts. One of the biggest actors and directors of the 1990s (he won an Oscar for directing the classic film Dances With Wolves), he saw his career take a hit after the phenomenal bomb that was Waterworld in 1995. However, ever since...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film
No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release last Friday, Me...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans struggling with Rhaenyra’s inevitable actor switch-up
House of the Dragon has been off to a superb start, not only drawing in huge numbers for HBO but also reminding everyone of the absolute powerhouse of a television series Game of Thrones used to be once upon a time. Now, you might think the real challenge from here...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ star Charlbi Dean dies of sudden illness at the age of 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model known for the films Triangle of Sadness and Spud and the CW superhero show Black Lightning, has died from a sudden illness at the age of 32. The news of Dean’s passing included that a representative for the actor said she “passed...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25
Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie don new ‘Amsterdam’ poster
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell. “Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ gets a three-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
The Noah Baumbach-directed White Noise is making its mark by not only becoming the first Netflix film to open the Venice International Film Festival but receiving a three-minute standing ovation upon its initial screening. Baumbach’s film, which is an adaptation of the postmodern novel of the same name by Don...
wegotthiscovered.com
Francis Ford Coppola casts LeBeouf in major new project
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been on another apology tour for his behavior lately. He went quiet after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2020, appeared on Jon Bernthal’s podcast to admit his mistakes, and, now, has landed a part in one of the most anticipated movies of the past half-century.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Pooh and Piglet are murderous deviants in the official ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ trailer
From beloved children’s folklore to murderous deviants, the much-anticipated trailer for horror spectacle Winnie the Pooh: Bloody and Honey is finally here. And, after going viral a few months back, horror fans are now rubbing their hands together in glee as the official trailer dropped early this morning. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mariah Carey throws Meghan Markle off her podcast game by turning the tables and calling her a diva
Megan Markle had an in-depth conversation with Mariah Carey about what it means to be a diva on the second episode of her Spotify Archetypes podcast on Tuesday — however, our queen turned the word around on her, taking even the Duchess of Sussex by surprise. Markle had been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde calls Florence Pugh’s performance ‘singularly brilliant’ in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde had nothing but praise for Florence Pugh in the upcoming film. Originally, Wilde was slated to play the main character, Alice, in the satirical thriller. However, the director now says she wouldn’t “want it any other way” than for Pugh to helm the lead role in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde told the Associated Press.
Comments / 0