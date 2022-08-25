ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Hurricanes getting healthier as opener nears; Cristobal praises freshman Nyjalik Kelly

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Key Miami Hurricanes players are getting healthier as they get ready for their Week 1 matchup against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 3.

Running back Jaylan Knighton, who did not appear at practice during media viewing on Tuesday, is back at practice, coach Mario Cristobal said Thursday.

“He’s returned to practice,” Cristobal said. ”He got nicked up a little bit. Nothing major. We’ll see him in Game 1.”

Offensive tackle Zion Nelson, who had offseason knee surgery, was also closer to returning, Cristobal said.

“He’s getting closer,” Cristobal said. “Can’t guarantee he’s going to be ready for Game 1. We’ll know more by Tuesday or Wednesday, probably Wednesday. If you had a practice with him today and run a full practice, probably feel good about that. If you had to play a game today, it’s pretty close, and we hedge on the side of safety.”

Nelson has not participated in a full practice during fall camp, Cristobal said.

Knighton’s minor injury could have been a cause for concern if it lingered because Miami’s running back depth has been depleted over the last few weeks of camp. Freshman TreVonte’ Citizen, who had earned rave reviews since arriving in Coral Gables, suffered a “significant” injury. Third-year redshirt freshman Don Chaney Jr., who missed most of the 2021 season due to an ACL tear, also suffered an injury during training camp , though Cristobal said Chaney is expected to return this season.

The Hurricanes have not disclosed the types of injuries that Citizen and Chaney suffered.

“Chaney’s injury wasn’t as serious as TreVonte’s, but it was significant enough where he’s going to miss some time,” Cristobal said. “He’ll miss several weeks.”

Nelson will be a key player when he returns, slotting back into his role as Miami’s starting left tackle. In the meantime, John Campbell Jr. is expected to be the Hurricanes’ starter at left tackle while Nelson is out.

“The good thing about guys like (Nelson) and guys like Knighton is you’ve got to hold them back, right?” Cristobal said. “It’s always difficult when you have to urge a guy to ‘Come on, man, let’s get going.’ So those two guys are competitors that want to play and they want to win. They really do. They want to see all the hard work put to good use.”

Freshman Nyjalik Kelly on track to be “elite”

One of the early recruiting wins Cristobal pulled off at the start of his Miami tenure was securing Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly’s commitment in the Early Signing Period. Weeks earlier, he had been trying to get Kelly to go across the country and pick the Ducks.

“I was doing everything possible to get him to Oregon,” Cristobal said. “I felt very confident he was going to come there, too.”

Kelly, a high school star and Sun Sentinel Super 11 selection , arrived at UM in the spring but missed spring practices with an injury. The physically imposing 6-4, 240-pound defensive end stands out by virtue of his stature alone.

“If he walked up now, he looks like a power forward on an elite basketball team,” Cristobal said.

The Hurricanes’ first-year coach rattled off a list of attributes that have made Kelly such a promising player.

“It starts with him having a tremendous upbringing,” Cristobal said. “His mom is one of a kind. He was raised right. He’s a tremendous human being. He loves football. Nyjalik would play football all day, every single day, if he could.

“Length, explosiveness, suddenness, his foot and body quickness is elite. His ability to accelerate, decelerate, come to balance, strike. He’s very heavy-handed with light feet. He’s got a very unique and elite recoverability. He could be in a twisted, contorted position, all of a sudden put a foot in the ground, spin out of it and make a play.”

Kelly has a deep defensive line ahead of him, which means he may not see the field much as a true freshman. But Cristobal is convinced Kelly will be a quality player in the near future.

“He’s learning the system,” Cristobal said, “and you’re seeing as he learns it more and more, he’s going to be an elite player.”

TimberTech Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event, moves to different course in Boca

After 15 years at The Old Course at Broken Sound, South Florida’s PGA Tour Champions event is moving this year — but remaining in Boca Raton. The TimberTech Championship, formerly known as the Boca Raton Championship and the Allianz Championship, will shift to Boca’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, as the Broken Sound Old Course undergoes renovations. The longest-running pro golf tournament ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
For your caffeine fix: Where to find cheap coffee in South Florida

We know it’s become expensive, but there’s no stopping us: We must have our daily joe. It’s part of the morning ritual. Get dressed, load the car, head to Starbucks. But now there’s an additional rite: Cringe at the price. Starbucks has raised its prices at least three times since October, blaming inflation, supply-chain issues and labor costs. Further increases are possible in the coming ...
FLORIDA STATE
Sugary makeover: Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas becomes Hof’s House of Sweets, with plans to add wine lounge, beer milkshakes

After a summer of top-secret construction, Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas peeled off its vinyl-wrapped windows on Wednesday to reveal a sweet transformation: a new name and modern lounge created to serve Belgian waffles, wine and over-the-top beer milkshakes, among other treats. Now called Hof’s House of Sweets, the 1,300-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shop is an experimental spinoff for the South ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
A pivotal moment in Boynton Beach: Competence or politics? | Editorial

The people of Boynton Beach may get a new city manager Tuesday night based on politics — not competence or experience. If politics prevail, the choice would be Dan Dugger, a captain with the city’s police department. Two weeks ago, city commissioners made him one of three finalists to replace Lori LaVerriere, whom the commission wrongly fired last April. The others are Robert Curnow, deputy ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial

When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Positive change, not politics, needed for Broward schools | Editorial

A refreshing atmosphere of camaraderie and cooperation swept through Broward School District headquarters Tuesday, and not once was a speaker’s microphone silenced. This can’t last — can it? In a political coup orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, four new board members, all Republican men, took their oaths of office Tuesday. They will temporarily replace four elected Democratic women on a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Hollywood’s Sheridan bridge closure extended into October

Hollywood residents and visitors will have to wait until mid-October for the reopening of the Sheridan Street drawbridge, which has been closed all summer for renovations. The span over the Intracoastal Waterway, which has been closed to all traffic since mid-June, will remain inaccessible through Oct. 15, the Florida Department of Transportation announced. The department cited supply chain ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Broward hasn’t earned an overall A grade in years. Why the school district wants to fix that.

The newly appointed Broward School Board on Wednesday said it wants to push harder to become an A-rated district, something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade. Right now, Broward is at a B. The last time Broward was at an A was in 2011, according to state records. In comparison, records from the Florida Department of Education show Miami-Dade Schools are currently rated an A, as are ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Supermarket Street: This jackpot of shopping puts 5 grocery stores within a mile

A small stretch of Delray Beach has become a surprising new battleground for grocery stores fighting to lure nearby customers. Four supermarket chains — Publix, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and The Fresh Market — all operate within a one-mile radius by Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway, giving residents a bevy of options to choose from. And if that wasn’t enough, a fifth grocer is ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
PARKLAND, FL
‘Daddy’s dead:’ Jury hears more unsettling details about Parkland gunman’s troubled childhood

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Lynda Cruz saw her son run from the den of their Parkland home to his bedroom, crying. “Nikolas, what happened?” she asked, trying to comfort him. “Daddy yelled at you?” The boy looked up at her and answered in a calm voice: “No. Daddy’s dead.” Defense lawyers in the sentencing trial of ...
PARKLAND, FL
Man robs woman walking into Broward grocery store with her children

A woman walking into a grocery store with her three children was robbed by a man who tried to grab her bag and rip off her necklace. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect by releasing video of the attack about 4:15 on Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video shows the suspect entering a parking ...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
