ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely

The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Department of Health offering opioid overdose antidote to groups in the state

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that free orders of NARCAN, a temporary opioid overdose antidote, are available to Wyoming groups. In a release, Erica Mathews, the Grant and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said NARCAN is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. This effort is being funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Hunters reminded to remain safe this hunting season in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With hunting season swiftly approaching, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put out a safety reminder for hunters to review before they head out this year. In the release, Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, encourages the use of the acronym...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
State
New Mexico State
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Wyoming Industry
oilcity.news

Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

US Senate Youth Program accepting applications from Wyoming high schoolers

CASPER, Wyo. — High school students interested in pursuing a career in public service have an opportunity each year to experience government at work, and applications for that opportunity are open now. The U.S. Senate Youth Program, established in 1962, is now accepting applications for its educational experience March...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
SHERIDAN, WY
oilcity.news

Week of mid-90 highs to get Friday break

CASPER, Wyo. — Conditions for picture-perfect weather in the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend remain in place over central and eastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies and a light breeze of 5–10 mph from the northwest. Tonight should see a low of 55 as skies remain clear thanks to strong high pressure that remains in place.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy