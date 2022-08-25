Read full article on original website
Wyoming files motion against groups’ claims challenging federal lease sale
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal...
Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely
The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
Wyoming Department of Health offering opioid overdose antidote to groups in the state
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that free orders of NARCAN, a temporary opioid overdose antidote, are available to Wyoming groups. In a release, Erica Mathews, the Grant and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said NARCAN is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. This effort is being funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Hunters reminded to remain safe this hunting season in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With hunting season swiftly approaching, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put out a safety reminder for hunters to review before they head out this year. In the release, Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, encourages the use of the acronym...
Wyoming Game and Fish asking for hunters’ help in tracking CWD this year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is again asking hunters for help in collecting lymph node samples from deer and elk in order to monitor for chronic wasting disease. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas and are mandatory...
Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
US Senate Youth Program accepting applications from Wyoming high schoolers
CASPER, Wyo. — High school students interested in pursuing a career in public service have an opportunity each year to experience government at work, and applications for that opportunity are open now. The U.S. Senate Youth Program, established in 1962, is now accepting applications for its educational experience March...
(OPINION) Letters: Don’t change election laws; Gray ran on false platform
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As much as I am not...
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90
CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Week of mid-90 highs to get Friday break
CASPER, Wyo. — Conditions for picture-perfect weather in the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend remain in place over central and eastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies and a light breeze of 5–10 mph from the northwest. Tonight should see a low of 55 as skies remain clear thanks to strong high pressure that remains in place.
