CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that free orders of NARCAN, a temporary opioid overdose antidote, are available to Wyoming groups. In a release, Erica Mathews, the Grant and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said NARCAN is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. This effort is being funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO