Wilkes University Welcome Weekend Fair
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes University is celebrating its 90th academic year with a school carnival. The carnival featured activities like a movie night, after-hours glowstick gala, and goat yoga. It also offered academic-success workshops that focused on ways students can organize tasks, assignments, and study time. Megan...
Responsible designated driving on Labor Day weekend
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, PSP, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging people to drive responsibly this Labor Day Holiday. They gathered to discuss the importance of not driving while impaired and the steps to take. The event featured demonstrations. According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945...
Road closures expected during Biden's visit to Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced expected road closures ahead of President Biden's arrival in Wilkes-Barre tomorrow. He will be speaking at Wilkes University's Marts Center about his "Safer America Plan," so drivers are being reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area.
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
PA Army National Guard soldier dies while training at Fort Jackson
PA (WOLF) — A 17-year-old Pennsylvania Army National Guard soldier died after collapsing during physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in South Carolina back on August 20th. The soldier has been identified as Alyssa Cahoon. Officials say the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson quote 'are providing every...
DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Asks for Voluntary Water Conservation
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today announced the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of...
Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program
SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
Nursing home workers at several homes reach agreements, others vote to strike
PA (WOLF) — Workers at several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania reached a tentative contract agreement, ending unfair labor practice strike plans at those facilities and setting a precedent that collaboration between workers and employers benefits all. However, on the heels of that agreement, four more nursing homes have...
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
