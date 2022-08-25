ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WOLF

Wilkes University Welcome Weekend Fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes University is celebrating its 90th academic year with a school carnival. The carnival featured activities like a movie night, after-hours glowstick gala, and goat yoga. It also offered academic-success workshops that focused on ways students can organize tasks, assignments, and study time. Megan...
WOLF

Responsible designated driving on Labor Day weekend

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, PSP, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging people to drive responsibly this Labor Day Holiday. They gathered to discuss the importance of not driving while impaired and the steps to take. The event featured demonstrations. According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945...
WOLF

Road closures expected during Biden's visit to Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced expected road closures ahead of President Biden's arrival in Wilkes-Barre tomorrow. He will be speaking at Wilkes University's Marts Center about his "Safer America Plan," so drivers are being reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area.
WOLF

PA Army National Guard soldier dies while training at Fort Jackson

PA (WOLF) — A 17-year-old Pennsylvania Army National Guard soldier died after collapsing during physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in South Carolina back on August 20th. The soldier has been identified as Alyssa Cahoon. Officials say the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson quote 'are providing every...
WOLF

Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program

SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
