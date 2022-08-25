ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

WJAC TV

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program

SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Inflation means Pa. lawmakers set to get big raise next year, salary could exceed $100,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — While inflation has hit Pennsylvanians hard, lawmakers are set to get a hefty raise because of it. That’s because back in 1995, they passed a law to avoid them having to vote on their own salaries. It adjusts the pay of state representatives and senators, as well as the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state and county judges, based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland area.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

PA man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in mall parking lot shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. Lawrence Murphy, 21, of Braddock entered the plea Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

Stackhouse Park celebrates 3rd annual Art walk

Sunday marked the 3rd annual Art walk in the Stackhouse park. Large crowds gathered along Luzerne street to gain access to the live music and quarter mile of vendors that were available in this year’s art walk. This event serves as a major fundraiser for Stackhouse park to support...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

