PSP: California woman pulled over in Somerset County with nearly $80K worth of cocaine
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A California woman is facing drug charges after state police say she was caught with almost $80,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop August 29. According to a criminal complaint, Jackeline Mejia Molina, 43, was originally stopped due to a police officer not...
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
Recent court ruling prohibits any part of PA driver's license plate from being covered
Did you know you can get pulled over if any part of your license plate is covered?. Last week, a decision in state court reaffirmed law enforcement's authority to do so, and that includes covering the bottom part that has the state's tourism website: visitpa.com. The ruling came in a...
Investigation underway after fire damages Somerset Co. hotel; owners, guests speak out
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway after a multi-alarm fire damaged part of a Somerset County hotel Monday night. According to 911 dispatchers, multiple Somerset County departments were called to the Knights Inn, located along the 200 block of Tollgate Road, around 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday,...
Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program
SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
Inflation means Pa. lawmakers set to get big raise next year, salary could exceed $100,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — While inflation has hit Pennsylvanians hard, lawmakers are set to get a hefty raise because of it. That’s because back in 1995, they passed a law to avoid them having to vote on their own salaries. It adjusts the pay of state representatives and senators, as well as the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state and county judges, based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland area.
911: One transported after truck overturns underneath Stone Bridge in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials say crews are on scene of an overturned truck underneath the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and that the individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Authorities say the area of the Stone Bridge is...
PA man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in mall parking lot shooting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. Lawrence Murphy, 21, of Braddock entered the plea Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County...
The Sunday Market in Cambria City builds a sense of community among residents
The Sunday Market in Cambria City returned once again Sunday morning despite recent incidents of gun violence in the neighborhood. This week’s deadly shooting in the area of Broad Street and 6th Ave. did not deter residents from coming out and enjoying a day filled with food, vendors and community engagement.
Kamala Harris-backed bail fund helped incarcerated man, now charged with murder, go free
ST. PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A suspect released with the help of a nonprofit organization operating a Minnesota bail fund endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris has now been charged with murder. Shawn Michael Tillman, a repeat felon, shot and killed a passenger on a light rail platform in...
'All hands on deck:' what happens when there aren't enough substitute teachers?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Tuesday morning, over 2,000 students walked into the doors of the Somerset Area School District for their very first day of school. "The buildings are buzzing with students. Everybody is smiling. Everybody is glad to be back in school," said Superintendent Krista Mathias. SASD...
Stackhouse Park celebrates 3rd annual Art walk
Sunday marked the 3rd annual Art walk in the Stackhouse park. Large crowds gathered along Luzerne street to gain access to the live music and quarter mile of vendors that were available in this year’s art walk. This event serves as a major fundraiser for Stackhouse park to support...
