Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
Man busted in Hoke County with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Dakyai Locklear, 22, of Red Springs, was arrested...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
Dozens of street signs go missing in a single NC county, cops say. Mystery lingers
It cost thousands of dollars to replace the signs, officials said.
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after Scotland County traffic stop: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for outstanding warrants after a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 79 at the South Carolina state line. Tommie "Monk" McLaurin's warrants stemmed from a narcotics search warrant on his property that happened on June 17, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Erwin infant boy whose body was found behind parents' home
Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson confirmed Tuesday that an infant death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. His parents are both charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said. It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area. No additional […]
Suspects allegedly steal trailer, shoot at owner during his pursuit of their vehicle
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man was reportedly shot at by thieves he says stole a trailer from his yard last week. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two people went into James Britt’s yard off Rough and Ready Road last Monday and hooked up his trailer before driving off.
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Suspects who were trying to steal a utility trailer fired a gun at the victim who was following them Saturday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said a man reported that a 16-foot utility trailer had been...
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
