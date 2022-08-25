ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
wpde.com

Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
WECT

Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
WRAL

Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
