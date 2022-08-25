Read full article on original website
The Front Porch to debut at 2022 Big E
New this year, there will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area called "The Front Porch" between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage.
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
2022 Big E food unveiling: What fairgoers can expect
To get a taste of the food dishes fairgoers will find at this year's Big E, 22News attended the fair’s annual media taste test and food preview.
Community coming together to help Agawam food truck
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The owners of a local food truck are in need of the community’s help after losing one restaurant during COVID-19 and they’re now in danger of losing another. Thai Chili, a Thai street food truck in Agawam, needs help. After a long string of...
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Agawam Arts and Crafts festival highlights mosaic project
This week, we're getting answers from Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield. One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield. Students wrap up summer break at Six Flags New England.
POLL: What is the most anticipated Big E food or drink item?
In just 21 days, the Big E will be upon us, and 22News has gathered data on which foods and drinks fairgoers are looking forward to based on an Instagram poll.
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Amazing Berkshires Hike Reveals Breathtaking Palace Ruins
The Berkshires in western Massachusetts are certainly at no shortage of outdoor adventure. But even some locals who have lived here most of their lives have never heard of this hidden gem in one of the smallest towns in Berkshire County. Located in Tyringham, Massachusetts, Ashintully Gardens is 120 gorgeous...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Town by Town: Trek in the Park, Forest Park Market, and Northampton farmers market
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton. On Tuesday, kids in the community got to head over to Heritage State Park in Holyoke for Trek in the Park. Participants got the chance to learn to follow a map, take a scavenger...
Cummington Fair: ‘One of the best little fairs in the country’ (photos)
CUMMINGTON - In 1869, a hotel in Boston became the first to have indoor plumbing, Harper’s Weekly published the first picture of Uncle Sam with chin whiskers, inventor Cornelius Swarthout patented the first stove-top waffle iron and the Cummington Fair was born. The 154th Cummington Fair ended on Sunday,...
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
Holyoke leaders discuss future businesses for former KMart plaza
City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
