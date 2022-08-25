ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Is Big Chungus Really Going to Be in 'MultiVersus'? Rumors Seem to Suggest He Will

Even among a full selection of crossover platform fighters like Smash and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus stands out among the rest. The free-to-play fighting game features a playable roster of several Warner Bros. characters from popular franchises like DC Comics, Rick and Morty, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones. The dev team at Player First Games promised "as close to 1-to-1 representation as possible" in terms of voice acting and the surrounding culture behind each fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Love in the Villa’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kat Graham Movie

In Love in the Villa, a new Netlfix romantic comedy coming to the streaming service this week, Kat Graham has been planning a romantic trip to Verona, Italy for pretty much her entire life. Unfortunately, her longtime boyfriend decides to dump her right before they depart. So much for her hopes that he might propose! To make matters worse, Graham’s character, Julie, decides to go on her trip solo… only to discover the villa she reserved has been double-booked. Now not only is she stuck in a foreign country by herself but she’s also forced to share her living accommodations with...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump

Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is 'Deadliest Catch' Real or Is It More Television Than Reality?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, reality TV is made up of "television programs about ordinary people who are filmed in real situations, rather than actors." That's pretty broad but it covers the essentials. In the world of Deadliest Catch, the "ordinary people" are crab fisherman and their "real life situation" is on a boat in the Bering Sea on the hunt for Alaskan crabs.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Weird Al's Biopic Is Exactly What You'd Expect From Him

When the first details about "Weird Al" Yankovic's movie were released, people thought they were being trolled. Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al made little sense at the time. Now, however, with the trailer out and more details about what the movie entails, fans are onboard. They just have one question...
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

