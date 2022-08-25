Read full article on original website
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
The Cast of 'Fantastic Four' 2024 Is Rumored to Have Several Hollywood Icons
The highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot from Marvel is already generating excitement on social media. The film just announced its new director after Jon Watts left the position, but the biggest question on the minds of fans remains: Who will be in the Fantastic Four 2024 cast?!. Here's everything you need...
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
Fans Speculate About Why Michael Fishman Is Leaving 'The Conners,' and It's Not Pretty
After Roseanne Barr was forced to leave her own spinoff series, which is now titled The Conners, the fates of many legacy cast members have been a point of contention. Many have remained in the series throughout the first four seasons, but now, it’s been announced that Michael Fishman will be leaving The Conners ahead of Season 5.
Is Big Chungus Really Going to Be in 'MultiVersus'? Rumors Seem to Suggest He Will
Even among a full selection of crossover platform fighters like Smash and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus stands out among the rest. The free-to-play fighting game features a playable roster of several Warner Bros. characters from popular franchises like DC Comics, Rick and Morty, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones. The dev team at Player First Games promised "as close to 1-to-1 representation as possible" in terms of voice acting and the surrounding culture behind each fighter.
What Time Will ‘Love in the Villa’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kat Graham Movie
In Love in the Villa, a new Netlfix romantic comedy coming to the streaming service this week, Kat Graham has been planning a romantic trip to Verona, Italy for pretty much her entire life. Unfortunately, her longtime boyfriend decides to dump her right before they depart. So much for her hopes that he might propose! To make matters worse, Graham’s character, Julie, decides to go on her trip solo… only to discover the villa she reserved has been double-booked. Now not only is she stuck in a foreign country by herself but she’s also forced to share her living accommodations with...
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress Charbli Dean Kriek Dies at Age 32
The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness is slated to premiere this October. Ahead of the film’s big screen debut, the cast is mourning the death of South African actress Charbli Dean Kriek. Article continues below advertisement. Following her 2010 appearance in Spud,...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump
Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
Is 'Deadliest Catch' Real or Is It More Television Than Reality?
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, reality TV is made up of "television programs about ordinary people who are filmed in real situations, rather than actors." That's pretty broad but it covers the essentials. In the world of Deadliest Catch, the "ordinary people" are crab fisherman and their "real life situation" is on a boat in the Bering Sea on the hunt for Alaskan crabs.
Weird Al's Biopic Is Exactly What You'd Expect From Him
When the first details about "Weird Al" Yankovic's movie were released, people thought they were being trolled. Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al made little sense at the time. Now, however, with the trailer out and more details about what the movie entails, fans are onboard. They just have one question...
