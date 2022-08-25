In Love in the Villa, a new Netlfix romantic comedy coming to the streaming service this week, Kat Graham has been planning a romantic trip to Verona, Italy for pretty much her entire life. Unfortunately, her longtime boyfriend decides to dump her right before they depart. So much for her hopes that he might propose! To make matters worse, Graham’s character, Julie, decides to go on her trip solo… only to discover the villa she reserved has been double-booked. Now not only is she stuck in a foreign country by herself but she’s also forced to share her living accommodations with...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO