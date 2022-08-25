ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion to Travis County Expo Center

Capital Metro offers different bus service throughout the Austin metro. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct Ken Cartwright's name. During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors meeting, Ken Cartwright, the agency's vice president of construction and facilities for CapMetro gave...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration now open in Georgetown

Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration offers free quotes on all windshield damages. (Courtesy Getty Images) Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration, a minority, woman-owned auto glass business, opened at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1177, Georgetown, on July 30. The business specializes in windshield repair and replacement as well as Advanced Driver Assistance System calibration. 512-240-5944. www.hotshotglasspro.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record

A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council

Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location

The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Maple Street Biscuit Co. now open in Bee Cave

The Bee Cave location opened in August. (Courtesy Amanda Gibson) Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened a new location in Bee Cave in August. Located west of the Hill Country Galleria at 3944 S. RM 620, Bldg. 1, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, the restaurant serves comfort food with a modern twist through a variety of biscuits, waffles, coffee and more. The company has several restaurants throughout the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others. 737-301-2600.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dollar General now open on Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville

The Dollar General on South Heatherwilde Boulevard opened in late August. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Dollar General store opened in late August at 1500 S. Heatherwilde Blvd., Pflugerville. The Tennessee-based retail chain carries a variety of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine and home decor. 737-301-1590. www.dollargeneral.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville

(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

