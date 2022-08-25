Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Slab BBQ & Beer food truck location in Leander now closed
The Slab BBQ & Beer food truck located at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover in Leander closed at the end of July. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) Slab BBQ & Beer closed its food truck location at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Ste. 160, Cedar Park. The...
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
Land cleared along Old Settlers Boulevard for new QuikTrip location
A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Road at 2270 Chisholm Trail Road, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and...
North Austin mercado restaurant Los Chilakillers offers 'explosion of flavors'
Los Chilakillers is the third restaurant owned by Mina Ibanez, who also developed all of the original recipes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) In 2018, Mina Ibanez lost everything in her second restaurant in Cedar Park to her business partner. Ten years before that, she lost ownership of her first, in Georgetown, to her ex-husband.
Samsung holding construction job fair for Taylor semiconductor facility
Samsung is hiring for a variety of construction positions related to its upcoming semiconductor plant in Taylor. (Courtesy Samsung) Samsung began holding a job fair Aug. 31 for construction positions related to its upcoming semiconductor plant in Taylor. The job fair will continue Sept. 1, running from 8 a.m.-4 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion to Travis County Expo Center
Capital Metro offers different bus service throughout the Austin metro. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct Ken Cartwright's name. During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors meeting, Ken Cartwright, the agency's vice president of construction and facilities for CapMetro gave...
Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration now open in Georgetown
Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration offers free quotes on all windshield damages. (Courtesy Getty Images) Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration, a minority, woman-owned auto glass business, opened at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1177, Georgetown, on July 30. The business specializes in windshield repair and replacement as well as Advanced Driver Assistance System calibration. 512-240-5944. www.hotshotglasspro.com.
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council
Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location
The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. now open in Bee Cave
The Bee Cave location opened in August. (Courtesy Amanda Gibson) Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened a new location in Bee Cave in August. Located west of the Hill Country Galleria at 3944 S. RM 620, Bldg. 1, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, the restaurant serves comfort food with a modern twist through a variety of biscuits, waffles, coffee and more. The company has several restaurants throughout the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others. 737-301-2600.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Dollar General now open on Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville
The Dollar General on South Heatherwilde Boulevard opened in late August. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Dollar General store opened in late August at 1500 S. Heatherwilde Blvd., Pflugerville. The Tennessee-based retail chain carries a variety of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine and home decor. 737-301-1590. www.dollargeneral.com.
Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville
(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
Check out the three newest businesses and restaurants in Lake Travis-Westlake
Scenthound opened its Westlake location in August. (Courtesy Scenthound) Sage Capital Bank opened a full-service branch at 12233 N. RM 620, Austin, in July. As a community bank, Sage has operated a loan production office in Cedar Park since 2015. The bank is now expanding its operations to give customers deposit services. 512-240-6625. www.sagecapitalbank.com.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0