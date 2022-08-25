Read full article on original website
How to ‘adventure with Aranara’ in Genshin Impact’s ‘Children of the Forest’ world quest
Genshin Impact’s lengthy “Aranyaka” quest has an unguided portion called “Children of the Forest” in the second part, sending you off to “adventure with Aranara” around the map, but you may not know where to go to complete this part of the quest.
Genshin Impact ‘Vimana Agama’ world quest walkthrough
With Sumeru added to Genshin Impact, a lot of long, confusing world quests are waiting to be discovered. The “Vimana Agama” world quest chain has you explore the inner workings of a huge robot, which contains a few puzzles that can be a little difficult. Our Genshin Impact guide will explain where to start the “Vimana Agama” quest line and how to complete the quest.
Genshin Impact ‘Aranyaka’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact, Aranyaka is a lengthy world quest chain where you meet the Aranara, and explore all of Sumeru with them. Throughout the quest line, you’ll be tasked with rescuing Aranara, playing a vintage lyre, and cleansing withering zone. Follow along our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to start the quest and what you’ll unlock along the way.
Pokémon Go’s new Season of Light starts Sept. 1, brings Cosmog to the game
Pokémon Go’s next season of content, dubbed the Season of Light, launches Thursday, Sept. 1, and will welcome the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog to Niantic’s mobile game. With Cosmog’s arrival comes a themed Special Research story, where players will learn more about and bond with the Nebula Pokémon.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Pidove be Shiny?
For Aug. 30, 2022, Pidove will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Pidove can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
How to unlock Pandaemonium: Abyssos (Savage) raid in FFXIV: Endwalker
FFXIV: Endwalker players who want to take on a challenge and get best-in-slot gear will need to unlock the Savage mode fights of the previously released Pandaemonium: Abyssos raids. Our FF14 guide explains where to unlock the first tier of Pandaemonium Savage raids and how the gear drop works. Unlocking...
Oh thank god, Hoyoverse figured out how to create buff characters
Genshin Impact isn’t short of pretty character designs. From the flowing garb that’s common in Inazuma to the decorated jackets worn by the Knights of Favonius, the game has largely made a name for itself for being a purveyor of gorgeous characters and stylish outfits. Now, the developers at Hoyoverse have honed their craft even further: They finally figured out how to create buff characters.
Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga
League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.
The 17 most exciting video game releases of fall 2022
Despite numerous delays, the fall video game release schedule still holds plenty of promise. Highly anticipated action games are set to arrive alongside deeply engrossing visual novels; turn-based strategy games are looking to avoid a sophomore slump; gods are still trying to be good dads. With such a wide swath of genres to choose from, it’s a daunting time to keep up with video games.
Rock Band finally adds more Muse — 14 years later
For the first time in 14 years, Rock Band is finally bringing more Muse songs. A new DLC launching on Thursday will feature “Knights of Cydonia,” “Starlight,” and “Won’t Stand Down.” The songs are individually available for $1.99 or in a pack for $5.49. Additionally, all three tracks will be included in the Rock Band 4 Season 28 pass.
Rocksmith Plus, a guitar practice tool, arrives on PC on Sept. 6
On Tuesday, Ubisoft announced a release date for Rocksmith Plus, a service that helps aspiring musicians learn to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar. Rocksmith takes the concept of Guitar Hero and then scales it up to match a real guitar, allowing someone to practice their finger work or chords in real time along with the music. Rocksmith Plus is coming to PC on Sept. 6, and will be available on a subscription basis through the Ubisoft store.
‘All-new’ Mafia game will join the Hangar 13 family
Hangar 13 is developing a new Mafia game. In a developer interview for the original game’s 20th anniversary, general manager Roman Hladík revealed an upcoming game in the Mafia franchise. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project!” said Hladík. “While it’s a few...
Pokémon takes cues from Cloverfield in these great found-footage horror shorts
On Saturday, Niantic and The Pokémon Company held the finale for Pokémon Go’s big Go Fest 2022 event, which spanned three months and culminated in players getting access to the mobile game’s Ultra Beasts. In the lead up to the finale, the folks behind Pokémon Go started hyping the event up with a series of horror-tinged, found footage-style shorts featuring those Ultra Beasts. While there’s only about 90 seconds of footage in total, the shorts make a compelling argument for a Cloverfield-style Pokémon horror series or film — because who wouldn’t be terrified to see a hive of Buzzwole emerging from Seattle’s Space Needle?
The complete loot table for the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2
King’s Fall, the best raid from the original Destiny, has officially come to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. The raid sends players deep into Oryx’s Dreadnaught to face the Taken King himself and commit regicide. The Destiny 2 redux of King’s Fall is excellent, and adds some great twists to an already great raid. But more importantly, King’s Fall also offers some of the most interesting loot in Destiny history.
Game Developer RisingWings Announces Defense Derby, a Strategic Tower Defense Game
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Leveraging its experience from developing premiere mobile titles ( Archery King, Bowling King, Mini Golf King, and Golf King: World Tour ) RisingWings, a subsidiary of KRAFTON, Inc. (KRX: 259960), has announced the official global pre-testing schedule for its new real-time strategic defense mobile game, Defense Derby. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005052/en/ RisingWings announced the official global pre-testing schedule for its new real-time strategic defense mobile game, Defense Derby. The testing will take place from Sept. 15 - 30 and users can download the game from Google Play to participate in the testing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kickstarter’s new director of games will fight the growing lack of trust in the platform
Kickstarter announced Tuesday that it would elevate board game designer and publisher Jon Ritter-Roderick to be its new director of games. Ritter-Roderick has been with the company since 2020, serving as the senior outreach lead for tabletop. He’s best known for Dragoon, the beautifully appointed strategy game. He’ll be joined by Nicole Amato, who will take on the role of games outreach lead in his place.
Warner Bros. may have big MultiVersus plans for Big Chungus
One of 2016’s best memes may be coming back to kick your ass in one of 2022’s best games. Warner Bros. has filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for using Big Chungus in all manner of goods and services, from multimedia to merch. Big Chungus, as your grandparents can tell you, was the name of a meme involving a large Bugs Bunny that became popular on the World Wide Web back in 2016.
F1 Manager 22 is the perfect game for all types of Formula 1 obsessives
In October 2000, EA Sports published F1 Manager, a racing simulator in which players took on the management of a real Formula One team. 22 years later, it finally has a follow-up. And it’s fantastic. The outstanding Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive has led to a massive rise in...
Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year. Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”
How I Was a Teenage Exocolonist built a better content warning system
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is a game about growing up on an alien planet — from age 10 to later teenage years. It’s about discovering and surviving in a new world called Vertumna, and part of that means exploring darker areas of life on the planet and, well, life in general. Developer Northway Games did not want to shy away from any of these more complicated themes, whether that’s death and dying, sex, abuse, or large-scale traumatic events. It also wanted players to be aware of what was coming.
