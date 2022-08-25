Read full article on original website
Related
'Reservation Dogs'' Amber Midthunder on 'Groundbreaking' Show and 'Prey'
Amber Midthunder spoke to Newsweek about joining Season 2 of "Reservation Dogs" and her joy over "Prey's" success.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lizzo Defender Mike Epps Now Accused of Body-Shaming a Former Employee
A former publicist for the comedian said on Twitter on Sunday that he called her "Rick Ross" and "ugly."
Vivica A. Fox Blasts Nick Cannon Following Baby Announcement
Actress Vivica A. Fox had some harsh words for Nick Cannon, who has eight children and two more on the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Inventing Anna' Rachel DeLoache Williams Sues Netflix — All You Need To Know
Rachel DeLoache Williams, once close friends with "Inventing Anna" fake heiress Anna Delvey, is officially suing Netflix.
Meet the Cast and Characters of FX Hulu's 'The Patient'
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creators of "The Patient," told Newsweek about their new serial killer drama.
Man Praised for Ordering Food His Stepsister Does Not Eat: 'Obsessed'
"If you'd like something else you can pay for it yourself," one commenter said while defending the man's choice.
MultiVersus: Who Is Stripe From 'Gremlins'?
Get the lowdown on the villainous Stripe and his place in the "Gremlins" universe ahead of his "MultiVersus" debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 Is Happening: What We Know So Far
The series explores the early life of 'Power' villain Kanan Stark.
New on Netflix in September 2022: Over 120 Shows and Movies Coming Soon
Netflix is bringing a host of new TV shows and movies to the streaming platform for September, including Ana de Armas as Marylin Monroe in the film "Blonde".
Fact Check: Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated Women Over the Age of 25?
After reports emerged suggesting Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, Newsweek looked into the viral claim about his past relationships.
Brittany Aldean Says Her Words 'Taken Out of Context' Amid Controversy
The wife of country superstar Jason Aldean has been embroiled in a transphobia controversy this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Trailer Shakes Internet
"Why are they trying to ruin our childhood?" a Twitter user asked. The film is set to come out later this year.
Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Parody Taylor Swift's Album Cover: 'Midnight Snacks'
Klum and Vergara decided to get in on the action and poked fun at the album title.
Rachel Bilson Clarifies Remarks Comparing Bill Hader Breakup to Childbirth
In June this year Bilson got a lot of attention for comments she made about their breakup, comparing it to childbirth.
Rob Schneider Ridiculed on Social Media Over Glenn Beck Podcast Comments
Rob Schneider told Newsweek: "I prioritize supporting a country that provides the same freedoms for my children that made my career possible."
Labrador Showcases Baking Skills by Making Birthday Cake in Hilarious Video
"Like a true kiddie has to taste it the whole way through," one user said.
PETS・
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0