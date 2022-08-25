ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Fire hydrant theft caught on video

By Danielle Cotterman, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ov7k7_0hVELqf200

LOUISVILLE, Ohio ( WJW ) — “I am at a loss to explain this one,” said a Stark County, Ohio, police chief.

The comment came after a fire hydrant that had been knocked over was stolen from a busy neighborhood.

And the crime was caught on a doorbell camera.

‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend

Police have now released that video hoping someone can help them identify the two suspects. The video shows two women loading the fire hydrant into the trunk of a gold Chevy.

According to a police report, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Why one would think they could do it in the middle of the afternoon?” questioned Chief Andrew Turowski, who noted that the neighborhood is busy at that time of day.

It’s here! Oklahoma State Fair releases new food items

The car had a dog, which appears to be a German shepard, in the back seat. The video also shows a dog in the yard of the home where the camera was located appearing to bark at the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jill Pilla at 330-875-2871 or email at Jpilla@louisvilleohio.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy