Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door
LA Clippers Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
We like to pretend that the Battle Of La is an epic clash in the NBA. In reality, it’s rarely been much of a battle at all. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most dominant franchises in the history of the league. For decades, they’ve largely been fixtures in the NBA’s title picture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
1 Bold Trade Sends Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner To Lakers
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Donovan Mitchell Trade Ideas After RJ Barrett News
In the NBA, there are a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, one decision can have a trickle-down effect that impacts many other potential ones. For example, suppose a team is widely expected to trade for a particular player. Now, suppose that same team signs one of the players they would...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Mo Bamba In Intriguing Trade Scenario
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Chances are, you’ve heard that before. After all, you’re a human being – you’ve had to do things. The NBA is the same. Sometimes, those things are unpleasant. Life is notoriously difficult. Ultimately, you have to live with the choices you make, and sometimes, it won’t be easy.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it’s funny to think about how differently we perceive NBA teams. Consider the Los Angeles Lakers. Any season in which they don’t at least compete for the NBA championship feels like a disappointment. Over the course of decades, those are the expectations this team has set. By...
Atlanta Hawks Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Trade rumors are ubiquitous part of the NBA content cycle. You don’t have to tell us that here at NBA Analysis. Some fans don’t like it. They’ll protest that the constant stream of rumors, however, based in fact they may be, can actually influence NBA business. More...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Wizards Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is a rapidly evolving place. The expectations associated with different types of players change with every passing year. For example, take the point guard position. In former years, point guards were expected to set up the offense, call a play and make the correct pass. After that, their work was typically done.
Dallas Mavericks Land Marcus Morris In Major Trade Scenario
In NBA discourse, we tend to act like astronomers: often, we’re focused on the stars. That makes sense. Star players drive engagement, and most importantly, they generate the most wins. That’s what makes them stars. In basketball more than any other sport, a single player can determine the outcome of a game.
New York Knicks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
New York City and Toronto make for an interesting comparison, especially as NBA markets. In some ways, they’re extremely similar. Each is arguably the cultural hub of the country they reside in. They’re both thriving, multicultural metropolises that millions of people are happy to call home. On the...
1 Donovan Mitchell Trade Involving Jazz, Knicks, Lakers
Sometimes, when someone talks a big game that they can’t back up, we say that they have more bark than bite. Frankly, that’s a cliche that applies to this year’s NBA offseason. There have been plenty of rumors. If half of them had come to fruition, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Pacers Land Tobias Harris In Major Trade Scenario
If you’ve found yourself on NBA Analysis, chances are you’re not here to read about the economy. With that said, we hope you’ll forgive our quick foray into the financial world here: NBA contracts are very, very big. With that said, some are bigger than others. The...
Portland Trail Blazers Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When discussing the NBA, the phrase “star player” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, the criteria for what makes a player meet that threshold is less clear than one might think. After all, the league is littered with players who, given the opportunity, could “star”. On a bad...
Lakers To Play Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook Together?
The Los Angeles Lakers made a nice addition to their backcourt recently when they acquired point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. It cost the team Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, but he is a good fit for this roster. A seasoned veteran,...
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Winning an NBA championship changes an organization. Suddenly, they’ve got a different calculus than every other team in the league. After all, they accomplished the goal every other team was hoping to. More than any other team, they can justify a quiet off-season. After all, why fix something that isn’t broken?
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0