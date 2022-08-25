Read full article on original website
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Moses Lake-area home
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home Wednesday near Moses Lake. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Vandenberg Loop and Halsey Drive in the Larson Housing community, according to the sheriff’s office. The male driver had minor injuries in...
Moses Lake man indicted on federal drug distribution charge
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March. Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
Stolen gun found in stolen car after driver flees in Othello; juvenile arrested
OTHELLO — A juvenile was arrested Monday morning after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Friday in the Othello area. Deputies were on patrol on Friday in the Othello area when their Axon license plate reader alerted to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, had been reported stolen in Moses Lake.
Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden
WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
Grant County to put on its first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday
Renew Behavioral Health and Wellness (formerly Grant Integrated Services) and the Grant County Health District plan to pull off Grant County's first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The two entities will host Overdose Awareness Day as an event at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.
Longtime Grant Co. Fire District 7 chief, secretary to retire; public invited to open house
SOAP LAKE — Longtime Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard and his wife Patricia Sheppard, the district’s secretary for nearly three decades, are set to retire in September. The fire district is holding an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15...
Three residences damaged in two separate fires in Orondo area
ORONDO — Three residences were damaged in two separate fires on Friday in the Orondo area. Orondo firefighters first responded about 5 p.m. to a structure fire at the Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews arrived to find a home fully-involved in flames, with fire coming through the roof. The occupants were able to escape uninjured.
Memory loss afflicting rider who suffered traumatic brain injury at Moses Lake rodeo
SPOKANE - About nine days after Madison Alderman suffered a devastating blow to the head after falling from her horse, the family says she continues to recover physically, but her cognitive ability is falling short of where it was at prior to the accident. On Aug. 20, Alderman was on...
Irving Peak, White River fires see growth on Monday; warmer weather expected this week
PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire along Lake Wenatchee grew to the south and east on Monday as active fire behavior is expected throughout the week. The fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, has burned about 1,725 acres, up about 100 acres since Monday. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,058 acres. Both fires remain 1 percent contained, according to fire command.
The late Alex Harvill officially becomes world-record holder for longest distance jumped on a motorcycle
EPHRATA - Ten years after he managed to remain airborne on a dirt bike for 425 feet, and over a year after his passing, the late Alex Harvill has officially become a world record holder. The news was announced by Harvill's family and friends on social media last week. In...
$50,000 won from scratch ticket sold at market in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Tony's Market in East Wenatchee will likely become an even more popular pit stop for passersby in the area after one person won big in Washington's Lottery last week. On Aug. 25, Miguel R. bought the "Make Me Witch" scratch ticket from Tony's Market, only to find...
