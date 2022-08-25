Today's kids are finding that making stuff with their hands is fun, and they are reaping the rewards. The rise in "maker culture" is evidence that people of all walks of life, education, and backgrounds universally enjoy making things. Whether it is virtual, using a computer program, or making something physical in the real world, there is a pride in creation that is hard to explain. It is very rewarding to make something, stand back, and say "I made that."

PALM CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO