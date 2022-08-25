Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
cbs12.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
cbs12.com
Delray Beach change of command; Chief Sims is out and Chief Mager steps in
DELRAY BEACH; Fla (CBS12) — It's official! Chief Javaro Sims with the Delray Beach Police Department has retired and Tuesday night the change of command was held at West Atlantic High School. Assistant Chief Russ Mager was sworn in and will take over for Chief Javaro Sims. After 30...
cbs12.com
Flood advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Flood advisory issued for portions of Palm Beach County. Century Village, Golden Lakes and Greenacres until 3:15 p.m. This morning, a weak area of high pressure located east of the Bahamas is providing an onshore wind which will once again bring shower and storm opportunities back to South Florida on your Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Tuesday nights drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, worth $170,601.68, was sold at Bayshore Corner Store at SW Bayshore Boulevard. The winning numbers were 6-13-24-25-34.
cbs12.com
Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
cbs12.com
Meet the young people who are making it on the Treasure Coast
Today's kids are finding that making stuff with their hands is fun, and they are reaping the rewards. The rise in "maker culture" is evidence that people of all walks of life, education, and backgrounds universally enjoy making things. Whether it is virtual, using a computer program, or making something physical in the real world, there is a pride in creation that is hard to explain. It is very rewarding to make something, stand back, and say "I made that."
cbs12.com
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Road rage shooting suspect arrested by West Palm Beach Police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect involved in a road rage shooting has been arrested by West Palm Beach police. Police say 21-year-old Brien Golden will face counts of attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday after an...
cbs12.com
Police searching for Sam's Club shoplifter in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
cbs12.com
Tyler Cameron joins CBS12 News This Morning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A contestant from "The Bachelorette" and co-founder of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation joined the CBS12 News This Morning crew on Wednesday. Tyler Cameron discussed the foundation's work giving scholarships to local students. He also played "What's Lincoln Thinkin'?" and tried his hand at the StormTrac Weather forecast.
cbs12.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
cbs12.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: Victim dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run accident
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are still looking for the person who ran over a victim leaving them with fatal injuries in Fort Lauderdale, the sheriffs office recently released video of the crime in hopes the public may assist in the case. The incident occurred on...
cbs12.com
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
cbs12.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cbs12.com
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
cbs12.com
Police: 17 year old purse snatcher arrested after officers recognize suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they recognized the 17-year-old boy who stole someone's purse after he was caught on surveillance video on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. The suspect snatched the purse from the victim at the Walmart off of Gatlin Blvd.
Comments / 0