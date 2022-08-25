ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu

Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
HONOLULU, HI
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FRESNO, CA
ems1.com

Hawaii paramedic injured in fatal rig fire recovering in burn unit

HONOLULU — Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson, who was left critically injured when the ambulance he was in caught fire outside a hospital has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit, KHON2 reported. The 91-year-old patient died. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services released a statement from Wilkinson’s family on...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS San Francisco

Life-long Central Valley farmer threatened by drought conditions

LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX.  He manages the Bowles Farming Company  -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...
LOS BANOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome

A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
FRESNO, CA

