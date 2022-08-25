Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
KITV.com
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
Hawaii Magazine
Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu
Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
KITV.com
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail. The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun. At around 7:15...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ems1.com
Hawaii paramedic injured in fatal rig fire recovering in burn unit
HONOLULU — Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson, who was left critically injured when the ambulance he was in caught fire outside a hospital has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit, KHON2 reported. The 91-year-old patient died. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services released a statement from Wilkinson’s family on...
Life-long Central Valley farmer threatened by drought conditions
LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX. He manages the Bowles Farming Company -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...
Hawaii man accused of kidnapping child at elementary school
Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case that involved a minor at Honaunau Elementary School and a 29-year-old man.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome
A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
2 pounds of meth found in carry-on at Honolulu airport
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of travelling with meth from Honolulu to Hilo. bringing two pounds of meth in her carry on at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Aug. 25.
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020
The City of Merced says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped. But there are payment plans available.
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
