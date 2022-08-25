Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Boone County Commission OKs tax breaks for EquipmentShare
The Boone County Commission unanimously approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Columbia-based construction rental company EquipmentShare. According to an email from EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks, the decision will help the company retain its current workforce, add up to 100 high-wage and high-skill workers and accommodate hundreds of additional employees to provide development services.
Columbia Missourian
Amended public comment policy to go to CPS board for approval
A revised public engagement policy will be voted on by the Columbia School Board on Sept. 12. The policy includes the new procedures for public comment, which were amended during the Columbia Public Schools Policy Committee meeting Monday evening. The vote to send it to the board was 6-1, with Blake Willoughby, board member and chair of the committee, opposing.
Columbia Missourian
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
Columbia Missourian
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Allowing extremes on both sides to prevail is a formula for disaster
The examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. It’s getting to the point where free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
Columbia Missourian
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
Columbia Missourian
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
Columbia Missourian
Construction begins on new fire station
Crews began the groundwork for the long-awaited construction of Columbia’s newest fire station Wednesday. Fire Station 11 will be built in southwest Columbia at 6909 Scott Blvd., near the northwest corner of the intersection with Route K.
Columbia Missourian
Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning
Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
Columbia Missourian
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
Columbia Missourian
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Student debt forgiveness program has something for everyone to hate
There’s no such thing as a perfect solution to the student debt problem confronting tens of millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s partial solution is guaranteed to make the left unhappy for not going far enough and to be lambasted by the right for being too generous and moving the goalposts on financial responsibility.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Columbia Missourian
Celebration of Arts Fundraiser to recognize local art, culture
A celebration of local art and culture will take place Wednesday evening at the 2022 Celebration of Arts Fundraiser. Held by the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, the annual fundraiser brings in money for the Columbia Arts Fund, an art endowment fund that provides support for local organizations from various creative fields. According to the event's website, these funds are combined with city dollars and distributed among local arts and culture organizations each year.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Columbia Missourian
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Officeof Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
