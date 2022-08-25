A celebration of local art and culture will take place Wednesday evening at the 2022 Celebration of Arts Fundraiser. Held by the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, the annual fundraiser brings in money for the Columbia Arts Fund, an art endowment fund that provides support for local organizations from various creative fields. According to the event's website, these funds are combined with city dollars and distributed among local arts and culture organizations each year.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO