ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

C3.ai Inc AI shares are trading lower by 15.8% to $15.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. C3.ai reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $65.30 million which...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Stock#Intraday#Communication#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Huya
Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Nuwellis NUWE shares increased by 158.7% to $1.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 144.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 53306.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 238 companies achieved new lows for the year. Verizon Communications VZ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Palatin Technologies PTN. Palatin Technologies PTN's stock came under the most...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy