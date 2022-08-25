Norway loves electric cars, like really loves them, and Tesla's reception in the country perhaps* best known for not being the one that built Saabs and Volvos was largely a warm one — at least until a few missteps that landed the California EV giant in a bit of hot water. Now, a group of Norwegian owners has announced a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the electric vehicle manufacturer into addressing ongoing issues their cars. The group believes that if it can get Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention, he will do something about it.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO