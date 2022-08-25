ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle

From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rimac Refuses To Build An SUV Despite The Hype

Rimac will never build an SUV. As in never, ever, according to Mate Rimac. Even though building an SUV is a surefire way of fleshing out the bank account, the EV hypercar maker is not even remotely interested. The Drive spoke to Rimac's chief program engineer, Matija Renic, who revealed that Rimac's CEO, Mate Rimac, is committed to not building an SUV.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP

The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video

A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Unstoppable Paramount Marauder Now Stronger Than Ever

If you think you're invincible behind the wheel of your Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you're simply mistaken. While the German giant is one of the toughest road cars money can buy, several armoring experts will build you something even tougher than the Austrian-built brute. South Africa's Paramount Group has recently revealed the...
CARS
Autoblog

'Rocket League' adds the Ferrari 296 GTB to the item shop

In anticipation of its upcoming eighth season, car soccer video game "Rocket League" has added a brand new vehicle to its garage: the Ferrari 296 GTB. The new car will be available in the item shop starting today as part of a bundle that will set you back 2,000 credits (or $20).
VIDEO GAMES
MotorTrend Magazine

Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver

Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
CARS
Autoblog

Geely, oil group could take stakes in Renault engine company

PARIS - China's Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group are in talks about taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, two sources close to the French carmaker said. But Renault's alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan, does not plan to...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Norwegian Tesla owners announce hunger strike over ongoing problems

Norway loves electric cars, like really loves them, and Tesla's reception in the country perhaps* best known for not being the one that built Saabs and Volvos was largely a warm one — at least until a few missteps that landed the California EV giant in a bit of hot water. Now, a group of Norwegian owners has announced a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the electric vehicle manufacturer into addressing ongoing issues their cars. The group believes that if it can get Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention, he will do something about it.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Pagani Posts First Teaser For Upcoming C10 Hypercar

The Pagani C10 will debut in roughly two weeks in Milan, Italy. After months of waiting following the initial teaser, we'll finally get to see more than just the grainy leaked image. Pagani posted a short clip to Instagram featuring founder Horacio Pagani drawing a sketch. The Italian hypercar maker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motor1.com

Audi R8 RWD Battles Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT With AWD In Drag Races

The Audi R8 and Porsche Cayenne couldn’t be more different. But specific performance configurations can level the playing field, which is evident in a new Carwow YouTube video. The rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 faces off against the potent Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which also comes with all-wheel drive. The Porsche...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Five Minutes with Mate Rimac

Mate Rimac is going to change the world, no question about that. His all-electric Nevera hypercar is one of the quickest cars ever made, and technology from it will wind up in cars all over the world. He is now a bonafide global auto executive—CEO of Rimac Automobili and Bugatti—but...
CARS
makeuseof.com

How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car

Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota production drops again in July, putting annual target in doubt

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its July global vehicle production had fallen 8.6% year-on-year, missing its target for the fourth straight month, as COVID outbreaks, severe weather and a recall probe on top of a persistent chip shortage hurt output. The sustained weakness in overall performance in July from...
ECONOMY

