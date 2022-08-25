Read full article on original website
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle
From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
Rimac Refuses To Build An SUV Despite The Hype
Rimac will never build an SUV. As in never, ever, according to Mate Rimac. Even though building an SUV is a surefire way of fleshing out the bank account, the EV hypercar maker is not even remotely interested. The Drive spoke to Rimac's chief program engineer, Matija Renic, who revealed that Rimac's CEO, Mate Rimac, is committed to not building an SUV.
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP
The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Unstoppable Paramount Marauder Now Stronger Than Ever
If you think you're invincible behind the wheel of your Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you're simply mistaken. While the German giant is one of the toughest road cars money can buy, several armoring experts will build you something even tougher than the Austrian-built brute. South Africa's Paramount Group has recently revealed the...
'Rocket League' adds the Ferrari 296 GTB to the item shop
In anticipation of its upcoming eighth season, car soccer video game "Rocket League" has added a brand new vehicle to its garage: the Ferrari 296 GTB. The new car will be available in the item shop starting today as part of a bundle that will set you back 2,000 credits (or $20).
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Geely, oil group could take stakes in Renault engine company
PARIS - China's Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group are in talks about taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, two sources close to the French carmaker said. But Renault's alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan, does not plan to...
Norwegian Tesla owners announce hunger strike over ongoing problems
Norway loves electric cars, like really loves them, and Tesla's reception in the country perhaps* best known for not being the one that built Saabs and Volvos was largely a warm one — at least until a few missteps that landed the California EV giant in a bit of hot water. Now, a group of Norwegian owners has announced a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the electric vehicle manufacturer into addressing ongoing issues their cars. The group believes that if it can get Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention, he will do something about it.
Pagani Posts First Teaser For Upcoming C10 Hypercar
The Pagani C10 will debut in roughly two weeks in Milan, Italy. After months of waiting following the initial teaser, we'll finally get to see more than just the grainy leaked image. Pagani posted a short clip to Instagram featuring founder Horacio Pagani drawing a sketch. The Italian hypercar maker...
Audi R8 RWD Battles Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT With AWD In Drag Races
The Audi R8 and Porsche Cayenne couldn’t be more different. But specific performance configurations can level the playing field, which is evident in a new Carwow YouTube video. The rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 faces off against the potent Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which also comes with all-wheel drive. The Porsche...
That Tesla Owner Hunger Strike Barely Lasted a Day
teslahungerstrike.comOf the 20 people who participated, only four of them made it 24 hours without a snack.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Five Minutes with Mate Rimac
Mate Rimac is going to change the world, no question about that. His all-electric Nevera hypercar is one of the quickest cars ever made, and technology from it will wind up in cars all over the world. He is now a bonafide global auto executive—CEO of Rimac Automobili and Bugatti—but...
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
Toyota production drops again in July, putting annual target in doubt
Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its July global vehicle production had fallen 8.6% year-on-year, missing its target for the fourth straight month, as COVID outbreaks, severe weather and a recall probe on top of a persistent chip shortage hurt output. The sustained weakness in overall performance in July from...
