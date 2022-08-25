Read full article on original website
Nancy Xi Jinping
6d ago
Those 👀 kill me... Someone please buy that sweet baby Walter a hot dog... he asked so nicely. ❤🙏🌭😊
Reply
11
Jerry Clubb
4d ago
so funny and adorable too, I'd have very easily given him a hotdog, even if I was the person selling them and easily paid for it myself, my cat's live like King's compared to myself in a heartbeat...
Reply
2
Related
pethelpful.com
Husky Mix's Precious Bond With New Golden Retriever Puppy Is the Stuff of Dreams
Dogs, like humans, can get very lonely. If they are the only animal in the household, they may be yearning for a furry companion to play and nap with. One family recognized this desire in their husky and decided to get a permanent, furry solution. TikTok user @kelsieray21 recently shared...
dailyphew.com
“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars
Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
pethelpful.com
Horse's Reaction to Being Offered a Toy Ball Is So Precious We Can't Even
The excitement over a new toy is a universal phenomenon. People, dogs, and even horses will understand the hype. Just ask Phoenix the Cremello horse! This happy boy is taking TikTok by storm for his reaction to a new toy ball, and we completely get why. He's just too cute!
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers
A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog Wags Her Tail At Everyone Who Passes By In The Hope Of Being Rescued
When a group of rescuers in Sri Lanka noticed a homeless dog, she demonstrated that perseverance pays off. Although her days were uncertain, the little girl who lived in Nuwela Eliya’s chilly streets never gave up hope that someone would come to her aid. She had a happy disposition...
Adorable moment firefighters rush to save a toddler who found himself stuck in his potty when his exhausted mum fell asleep
Firefighters have come to the aid of a toddler who got his head stuck in a potty lid while his exhausted mum was taking a nap. Wyatt Taylor, 1, was supposed to be sleeping next to mum Courtney Taylor on Thursday in a north Adelaide home. But he pulled down...
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up
Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
Comments / 11