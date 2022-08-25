ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding

When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.
PETS
Outsider.com

Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO

In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
PUBLIC SAFETY
