San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Large industrial park to be built near San Antonio airport

A Dallas-based commercial real estate firm plans to break ground Thursday on a large industrial park near the San Antonio airport. Stream Realty Partners, which acquired the 45 acres of land north of Wurzbach Parkway at U.S. Highway 281, northwest of the San Antonio International Airport late last year, expects construction to be complete in August 2023.
San Antonio Report

LiftFund founder Janie Barrera joins San Antonio Report board of directors

Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, has joined the board of directors of the San Antonio Report. Barrera was previously a member of the San Antonio Report’s community advisory board, a larger group that serves as a means to provide input and broaden the nonprofit news organization’s reach across San Antonio. Her addition as the eighth member of the board of directors comes as the San Antonio Report enters its second decade of publishing hyperlocal news.
San Antonio Report

As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints

Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: New Braunfels

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

SAISD’s new Latin American educators bring their culture to dual language classrooms

After 12 years of teaching in Nicaragua, Emilce González decided to apply for a program that would allow her to teach students in the United States. She and Marian Mendoza, a nine-year veteran of the profession in Honduras, are two of nearly a dozen international teachers hired by San Antonio Independent School District to teach in dual language classrooms.
San Antonio Report

Musical Bridges Around the World celebrates 25 years in San Antonio with art exhibition

Cultural arts nonprofit Musical Bridges Around the World started after Russian-born pianist Anya Grokhovski moved to San Antonio with her young family in 1991. Her husband accepted a professorship at UTSA, and Grokhovski, having earned a doctorate degree in piano performance and pedagogy from the Russian Academy of Music in Moscow, was hired as a staff accompanist at the university shortly after.
San Antonio Report

East Central, Judson ISDs will ask voters to approve bonds after last year’s failures

Two San Antonio school districts that saw bond elections fail last November will try again, with new bonds approved for the Nov. 8 election. East Central Independent School District is seeking approval for a $240 million bond election, while Judson ISD will ask voters to approve a $345.3 million bond, each of which would fund new school facilities and spend to bolster safety and security. Each district’s board of trustees approved putting the bonds on the ballot in late August.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

