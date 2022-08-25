Read full article on original website
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Large industrial park to be built near San Antonio airport
A Dallas-based commercial real estate firm plans to break ground Thursday on a large industrial park near the San Antonio airport. Stream Realty Partners, which acquired the 45 acres of land north of Wurzbach Parkway at U.S. Highway 281, northwest of the San Antonio International Airport late last year, expects construction to be complete in August 2023.
‘It is a start’: Wheels turning for bus route between San Antonio and Austin
A proposal to provide a weekday public bus service between Austin and San Antonio would be a first step toward linking the two rapidly growing metros, but demand for it hasn’t been studied and the plan raises questions about whether light rail should be prioritized. The inter-urban bus system...
El Grito launches Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio
San Antonio is gearing up to celebrate its close ties to Mexico with a slate of events themed around Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 and lasting throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Collectively called Fiestas Patrias in honor of the Mexican motherland, events kick off Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at...
Understanding ‘nuisance wildlife’ in San Antonio
Not only is San Antonio the second largest city in Texas, but it also one of the fastest growing cities in the country. As the San Antonio area expands to meet the population increase, animals’ natural habitats will continue to fragment. You might experience some unique animals in San...
LiftFund founder Janie Barrera joins San Antonio Report board of directors
Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, has joined the board of directors of the San Antonio Report. Barrera was previously a member of the San Antonio Report’s community advisory board, a larger group that serves as a means to provide input and broaden the nonprofit news organization’s reach across San Antonio. Her addition as the eighth member of the board of directors comes as the San Antonio Report enters its second decade of publishing hyperlocal news.
They use millions of gallons of water per month, but these SAWS customers are also conserving
Amid a historically hot summer and extreme drought conditions in Central Texas, the San Antonio Water System is issuing citations to residents not abiding by its Stage 2 water restrictions — almost 2,200 this year. At the same time, San Antonio’s biggest commercial and industrial water users are using...
Seeing ‘ton of opportunity’ in downtown San Antonio, Weston Urban plans more apartments
The high-profile owner and developer of several office buildings in the central business district has plans to continue changing the downtown skyline. But with more residential properties in the future. Downtown developer Weston Urban has turned its entire focus to residential development in the urban core, said Mark Jensen, vice...
As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints
Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
City Council kills proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council shut down a proposal to return the city’s unexpected windfall from CPS Energy to customers on their October bills. The move would have given the average residential customer a credit of roughly $31, or 13% of their July bill applied to a bill in the coming months.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Aug. 21-27
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
Where I Live: New Braunfels
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Facing a stray animal crisis, city looks to expand vet services for low-income residents
The city department tasked with overseeing stray animals plans to expand free veterinary services for residents who can’t afford them in an effort to curb the number abandoned pets arriving in shelters. The move comes as a national shortage of veterinarians has made animal services harder to come by...
Hop on the bandwagon: The best football in town is being played by the San Antonio Fútbol Club
There’s a football team in San Antonio that has a great shot at winning a trophy this year. Hint: These athletes play football with their feet. San Antonio FC, the minor league team that plays on the North Side, is the best sports story in town right now. Even...
SAISD’s new Latin American educators bring their culture to dual language classrooms
After 12 years of teaching in Nicaragua, Emilce González decided to apply for a program that would allow her to teach students in the United States. She and Marian Mendoza, a nine-year veteran of the profession in Honduras, are two of nearly a dozen international teachers hired by San Antonio Independent School District to teach in dual language classrooms.
Festival to celebrate 7th anniversary of San Antonio’s World Heritage Site
Destiny Hernandez closed her eyes as she sang a Nawat hymn about the earth, the creator and medicine working as one to help people daily. As she sang Wednesday at the Alamo, Hernandez did so in honor of her Spanish and indigenous ancestors, who built the Spanish colonial missions in San Antonio.
Bexar County offering free drive-through flu shots with registration
Bexar County Commissioners will host flu shot events across the San Antonio area from Sept. 10 through Oct. 22 in partnership with University Health. Flu shots are free, but registration is required for each person receiving an immunization. Anyone over six months old can receive a flu shot without leaving...
Musical Bridges Around the World celebrates 25 years in San Antonio with art exhibition
Cultural arts nonprofit Musical Bridges Around the World started after Russian-born pianist Anya Grokhovski moved to San Antonio with her young family in 1991. Her husband accepted a professorship at UTSA, and Grokhovski, having earned a doctorate degree in piano performance and pedagogy from the Russian Academy of Music in Moscow, was hired as a staff accompanist at the university shortly after.
San Antonio grapples with ways to fund housing that don’t displace residents
It’s a Catch-22: cities want to improve conditions by investing in historically underserved neighborhoods, but doing so increases the value of property in the area, which in turn forces out longtime residents, most often poor Hispanic and Black people. As the City of San Antonio prepares to disperse $150...
Labor Secretary would like to see bigger federal investments in Ready to Work
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh heaped praise on San Antonio’s city government for its expansive workforce development program, often called the largest of its kind in the country. He said he wishes the federal government could do more. At a roundtable discussion with local industry leaders and city...
East Central, Judson ISDs will ask voters to approve bonds after last year’s failures
Two San Antonio school districts that saw bond elections fail last November will try again, with new bonds approved for the Nov. 8 election. East Central Independent School District is seeking approval for a $240 million bond election, while Judson ISD will ask voters to approve a $345.3 million bond, each of which would fund new school facilities and spend to bolster safety and security. Each district’s board of trustees approved putting the bonds on the ballot in late August.
