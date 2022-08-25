Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall.
WacoTrib.com
Judge temporarily blocks gun control regulations in Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County is the second Colorado municipality to be hit with a temporary restraining order by a federal judge over its gun control measures. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the restraining order on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over Boulder County's recent gun control rules that include a ban on assault weapons.
WacoTrib.com
Researchers: Pretrial detention plans wouldn't reduce crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative proposals intended to make it easier to keep certain criminal defendants in jail while awaiting trial would have done little to reduce crime, according to a study by researchers at the University of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Institute. The findings, disseminated Tuesday...
WacoTrib.com
Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they'll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during...
WacoTrib.com
Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, a federal judge said Wednesday, citing a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued his order ahead of the...
WacoTrib.com
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
WacoTrib.com
Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2
BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday's primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018...
WacoTrib.com
California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came...
WacoTrib.com
Grand jury indicts son in death of former Alaska lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the son of a former Alaska lawmaker on charges of murder, manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. Tallon Westlake was arrested earlier this month. The indictment, released by the state Department...
WacoTrib.com
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
WacoTrib.com
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
WacoTrib.com
Ship strike probably killed whale off California coast
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said. A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike," including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.
WacoTrib.com
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
WacoTrib.com
Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
WacoTrib.com
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
WacoTrib.com
New Jersey's gas tax to fall a penny a gallon on Oct. 1
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The gas tax in New Jersey will fall by a penny a gallon, or about 2% — the second straight year the levy has declined, Gov. Phil Murphy's administrated said Monday. The tax rate combines two different levies that are commonly known as the...
WacoTrib.com
Washout repair completed on I-10 in Southern California
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding last week. The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation...
WacoTrib.com
Deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete early Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was not...
