vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Sept. 2
Labor Day weekend is the last gasp of fun and frivolity of the summer. Many have already returned to communities off-Island, getting back to school and to jobs that have suspended Covid-19 remote work guidelines and require more in-office attendance. We began the summer early in Oak Bluffs with the...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 2
With September comes open windows, fresh breezes, the sound of early morning school buses, the splash of Albie blitzes and an opportunity for a little solitude. College kids have made their departures and I have care packages to pack and send. Yes, I realize there are plenty of options to send a little love to our favorite teens who are away from home for the first time — Door Dash, Grub Hub, Domino’s, Teleflora and more — but nothing says “you’ve got this” like homemade cookies and handwritten cards.
vineyardgazette.com
Gladys Hortense DeLoatch Holland, 88
Gladys Hortense DeLoatch Holland of Nanuet, N.Y. died on August 18, 2021. She was 88. She owned a vacation home on Norris avenue in Oak Bluffs for more than 40 years. Her annual trips to the Vineyard were among her greatest joys. She was born June 8, 1933, the third...
vineyardgazette.com
Memorial Wharf Restoration Committee Sets Sights on North Wharf
Pleased with the work of the Memorial Wharf Committee that oversaw the restoration of Edgartown’s Memorial Wharf this past year, the Edgartown select board has voted to extend the committee’s reach and focus on the eventual restoration of North Wharf. The decision to approve came after committee chairman...
vineyardgazette.com
State Releases Funding for Edgartown Jail and Lockup
The state last week released $650,000 for maintenance and improvement of the current 1873 regional jail and lockup facility operated by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. The funding is the first of four planned allocations totaling $6 million from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 5-year Capital Investment Plan intended to fund repair and replacement of the facility at 149 Main Street in Edgartown.
vineyardgazette.com
Sheriff Candidates Face Off in Forum
Dukes County sheriff candidates Bob Ogden and Erik Blake fielded questions from a room full of voters at an August 30 candidates forum in the Oak Bluffs library, one of their last chances to define their differences in style and substance ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, saw the candidates weigh in on their qualifications, the condition of the county jail and the use of social and support programs for incarcerated people in Dukes County.
