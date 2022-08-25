With September comes open windows, fresh breezes, the sound of early morning school buses, the splash of Albie blitzes and an opportunity for a little solitude. College kids have made their departures and I have care packages to pack and send. Yes, I realize there are plenty of options to send a little love to our favorite teens who are away from home for the first time — Door Dash, Grub Hub, Domino’s, Teleflora and more — but nothing says “you’ve got this” like homemade cookies and handwritten cards.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO