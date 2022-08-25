ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Patrons discuss closure of Baltimore's North Avenue Market

Two years ago, the North Avenue Market opened offering free entertainment. This week, organizers announced it's now closed for good. The North Avenue Market was a place for people to come to play free arcade games, listen to music and get a bite to eat, but now that's all over.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore entertainment complex featuring Topgolf near complete

Things are moving right along at the Warner Street Entertainment District, the area between the Horseshoe Casino and the stadiums that will soon feature two new world-class venues. What used to be an area filled with abandoned warehouses and a parking lot now has a lot of construction underway on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area

Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia store to open in Baltimore imminently

Patagonia Inc. will open its first Maryland outdoor clothing and gear store this summer in Baltimore. The Ventura, California-based brand is currently in the process of building out its 15,000-square-foot space at 700 S. Caroline St. between Fells Point and Harbor East, and is aiming for a September opening, said Kira Nissley, leasing manager with Harbor East Management Group.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

7 North Carey Street

Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Annabel Lee Tavern in Canton hits the market

Annabel Lee, Baltimore's Edgar Allan Poe-themed tavern, is for sale. The Canton bar and restaurant's days may be numbered, according to a recent Facebook post, but it will stay open as it searches for a buyer. "As the fall approaches and the season of Poe commences — this will likely...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ramos warns residents away from event by nonprofit that caused an uproar at City Hall

Councilwoman questions the business practices of mortgage lender NACA, while its leader again attacks her. The Boston-based nonprofit that had caused an uproar at a City Council meeting – its leader warning that the people he brought could turn riotous before insulting Mayor Brandon Scott and Councilwoman Odette Ramos – is holding an event next week in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD

