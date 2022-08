At the regular monthly board meeting of Estes Park Health, board members heard a report on the financial health of the hospital. Interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Timpe said EPH ha 167 days of cash on hand, or enough money for the health system to operate if there were no income. That’s about five-and-a-half months of money available which puts EPH in a good position among critical access care hospitals of similar size and in similar settings. The average amount of cash on hand for such facilities is about 66 days.

