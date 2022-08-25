John (John Boy) passed away and joined his very best friend and grandfather, Kenneth Quintana in heaven on the morning of August 21, 2022. John was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 15, 1978 to Johnny Elwood Johnston, Sr. and Vanessa Colleen Johnston (Quintana). John grew up in Elko, NV. He attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in the Elko area. After high school, he started his career in the drilling industry. Growing up, he enjoyed picking on his sisters and everyone around him that he loved. You know he loved you when he teased you, and he did a lot of teasing.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO