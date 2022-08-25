Read full article on original website
Elko school district revises 1987 policy covering book complaints
ELKO – Elko County School District Board of Trustees has updated the district’s policy on library books and textbooks to reflect state statutes and to outline the steps for handling concerns about the content of reading materials. The administration developed the revised policy after parent Thomas Gunter suggested...
Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’
A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9. According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.
County to honor Myers, Skelton
ELKO – County commissioners plan to honor two former board members for their contributions. Charles “Charlie” Myers died Sunday at the age of 73, and Roberta Skelton died Aug. 20 at the age of 92. “Charlie, you’ve been my best friend for over 30 years,” Assemblyman John...
UNR, GBC ‘consolidation’ item on Regents' agenda
ELKO – University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens will request approval next week from the Nevada Board of Regents to continue research “into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC and UNR would look like and require.”
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Elko County Fair Parade begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Individual and groups can pick up their entry number and map at Sixth and Commercial streets any time after 9 a.m. Formation begins at 10 a.m. Free class on Medicare. ELKO -- Learn the basics...
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Bruce Portwood
ELKO—Bruce Portwood, 88 of Elko, Nevada, passed away peacefully at home following a short illness on August 17, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1933, in Gopher, Montana, to Guy and Mary Portwood. He attended school in Ranchester, Wyoming, where he played football and basketball. Following high school graduation, Bruce worked on ranches and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1953. He left the Army in 1956 with the rank of Staff Sargent. He enrolled in Sheridan Junior College in Sheridan Wyoming, graduating with an associate degree. In 1961, he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Range Management.
Mitchell John Basanez
Mitchell John Basanez passed away in Reno on August 24, 2022 at 62 years of age. Mitch was the first-born son to Melvin and Louise Basanez. He was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 25, 1959, but spent most of his life in Mountain City. Mitch went to school through...
No prison time in hotel credit card theft case
ELKO – An Elko man has received two suspended sentences in addition to one he was handed last summer. Caden L. McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering a forged instrument in separate cases. He was sentenced Aug. 16 to four years in prison for each case by District Judge Kriston Hill but the sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Johnny Elwood Johnston, Jr.
John (John Boy) passed away and joined his very best friend and grandfather, Kenneth Quintana in heaven on the morning of August 21, 2022. John was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 15, 1978 to Johnny Elwood Johnston, Sr. and Vanessa Colleen Johnston (Quintana). John grew up in Elko, NV. He attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in the Elko area. After high school, he started his career in the drilling industry. Growing up, he enjoyed picking on his sisters and everyone around him that he loved. You know he loved you when he teased you, and he did a lot of teasing.
Back to school forecast: Hot and getting hotter
ELKO – Students headed back to class Monday with temperatures expected to climb at least five degrees above average, rising to more than 10 degrees above average by the end of the week. The forecast high in Elko is 97 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 99 on Friday. The...
Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub
ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.
Melba punches Elko in mouth in 2nd half
MELBA, Idaho — Coming off a 61-35 home victory over Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) in the season opener, the Elko football team left a couple questions to answer following its second game — a 38-26 road loss to the Melba (Idaho) Mustangs. Was Elko believing its hype?. Would the...
Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado
SPRING CREEK — The Elko girls soccer team’s winnings streak reached three with a pair of Saturday victories. The Lady Indians finished the Spring Creek Cup with wins of 3-0 over Moapa Valley and 2-1 versus Eldorado. Versus Moapa Valley. Playing at 7 a.m., Elko started slowly and...
Total Eyecare contest winners
ELKO -- Total Eyecare has presented the winners of its 2022 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest with prizes for their efforts. Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.
Indians split Saturday matches, tourney games
SPRING CREEK — After a 2-2 record during the Spring Creek Cup, a couple of things are clear for the Elko boys soccer team. A: The Indians are probably fine against league competition. B: Elko has a lot of work to do in order to beat larger, elite programs.
Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10. “Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on...
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
